Has Coach Prime taken over College Football?

Sports Opinion
College football has seen the rise of individuals who have left their mark and influence on the sport over the years. One of the many individuals is Coach Prime, also known as Deion Sanders. With Prime being known for his outstanding skills, there have been various discussions about his transition to coaching college football. Coach Prime arrived in September 2020 when he was named the head football coach at Jackson State University. Once Coach Prime made his arrival, it sparked an impact on recruiting as a whole. He inspired and connected with many young athletes to secure commitments from too many recruits. His presence alone was enough to draw attention and interest from top prospects.
Additionally, by joining the program at JSU, he boosted the look of college football. With him being a former NFL player, he attracted many eyes from celebrities as well as sports networks that took a look at college football. This exposure drew attention to the landscape and highlighted the relevance of both HBCU football and the football programs at PWI. With increased media exposure, college football is a different game and industry than a few years ago.
His presence also brought renewed focus and attention to college football programs. Over the years, college football programs, mainly HBCUs, have been overlooked. But once Prime made his appearance, along with what he achieved at JSU, he showed that HBCUs have a lot of talent and potential. His impact sparked increased resources that college football needed and support for the athletes, ultimately revolutionizing the sport.
Deion Sanders received an offer from the University of Colorado, prompting him to leave Jackson State in late December 2022. Recently, Deion Sanders sprinkled his magic and has changed the outlook for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. In his latest game vs. TCU, he led the Colorado Buffaloes to victory while being a 20-point underdog. Before this, the Colorado program sold out their spring game, so Deion Sanders has continuously shown he makes change
