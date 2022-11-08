Black College Culture: Knowledge and Empowerment to The People

Black College Culture is a lifestyle brand that was founded to serve as a platform for highlighting the Historical impact and cultural significance of HBCUs. The founder of the brand is Southern University student Karah Rainwater from Rancho Cucamonga, California. She came up with the concept of the brand because of her passion and excitement towards HBCUs and the opportunities that they provide black students. Rainwater expressed that coming from California there is not much attention or knowledge given to students surrounding historically black colleges and universities. Due to this, she said that “I am committed to sharing HBCU culture and life with students from similar backgrounds as me to ensure that they understand the magnitude and impact that these schools have on the lives and outcomes of its students.”
Karah is a current sophomore on campus who balances being an entrepreneur, content creator, and full-time student. “I’ve learned to manage my schedule by blocking time, prioritizing tasks, and leveraging friends and family for support, states Rainwater.” According to Karah, her inspiration comes from her friends that she’s developed at Southern. “My friends are my support system and they help me stay focused on what’s important, and having a great group of friends is the best way to stay motivated.” With also having a large following on her personal accounts, Rainwater is seen as an HBCU influencer who strives to set a positive example to her family and community.
Through Black College Culture, Rainwater hopes to show how the brand is “committed to assuring that both students and potential students across the United States understand the overall value and significance of HBCUs.” She continues to say that Historically black schools have been a vital component of black progress and advancement since the 1800s and now it is an opportunity to advance education, be enriched in a cultural experience, and serve as a spring-ward to success.” Rainwater is passionate about creating a platform that is a singular destination for HBCU news, culture, and apparel. She ultimately just wants to bring the beauty and magic of historically black colleges and universities to people everywhere.
Apparel that publicizes and represents HBCUs is something people rarely see outside of these campuses. Rainwater says that “it’s important to uplift HBCUs through brands because what we wear and see in our daily lives is the most impactful to us.” Black College Culture is the next brand to spread the word and inspire others to seek more information about HBCUs. In the future, the brand is looking to expand to more than just apparel and lifestyle. During this year’s homecoming, Black College Culture dropped Southern-themed crewnecks. Karah announces that “Soon I’ll be launching different colorways for each specific HBCU.”
Black College Culture was launched on September 1st of this year and is already reaching students on other campuses and was even featured in this year’s Facebook #BuyBlack activation. It is important to support black businesses and the students who are doing their part in bringing awareness to HBCUs and black culture. For more updates on Black College Culture and the new drops that are on the way, be sure to follow @blackcollegeculture on Instagram!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.