What’s New with Student Government (SGA)

Despite having to deal with the boundaries of COVID-19, the Student Government Association (SGA) has put forth effort to ensure students - whether online or in-person - have a successful year. Some of the organization’s primary goals include highlighting the seriousness of COVID-19 and ensuring the SGA had both a ‘Plan A’ (a regular school year plan) and ‘Plan B’ (a hybrid and in-person plan) for the school year. This agenda includes virtual events for students to participate in.
Simultaneously, the organization has been preparing fourteen different projects that they hope to be completed around campus next semester. Over half of their projects have been “progressing well” according to SGA President Chandler Vidrine. These projects include updating the second floor of Dunn dining hall to be a study area, adding outdoor seating by Dunn and Mayberry dining halls, providing more mental health awareness/resources, a tuition relief program, a voters campaign, having campus maps, renovations to the hump, improved campus lighting, a ‘Black Lives Matter’ garden, and more. By the end of March, Vidrine expects for 80-90 percent of these projects to be completed and for the rest to be finalized this upcoming summer.
Students can expect to see tables to eat at outside of Dunn dining hall next semester as well as an updated study area on the second floor to include new floors, renovation to the bathrooms, improved lighting, high-bar seating, clear dry erase boards, computers, and more. This is projected to be the most expensive of the fourteen projects.
Campus maps are projected to be three-sided signs posted in several different spots on campus showing new students and guests where they are currently located and how to get to other buildings on campus.
The tuition relief program will be for students in need for the spring semester. The SGA has set aside 18% of their budget for the student relief program.
The hump’s new design is currently under works, and is being revamped to include welcoming banners. This project was originally started by the President’s office before being picked up by the SGA.
Vidrine described campus lighting as being a “major [issue] over the last couple of years” and says the SGA took the initiative to reach out to the office of administration and finance to get all of the lighting on campus working properly.
The ‘Black Lives Matter’ garden is expected to be placed in between the law center and the counseling center. Vidrine’s hope is that this “will show that we, as a HBCU, stand with the movement.”
Along with these new projects, Vidrine is hopeful that during this upcoming spring semester, that the SGA and other organizations on campus are able to host more of their usual events. SGA events in the spring could possibly include a homecoming and welcome back week.
