It’s almost that time once again: the season of giving and thanks. With COVID-19 taking control of 2020 and separating us all, Thanksgiving seems like it will be different for a lot of families. The moment where we all come together at one table and eat might have to be socially distant this year.
On top of the health pandemic taking its toll, some families are also having to deal with some financial struggles, fighting to make general ends meet while also trying to collect the means to celebrate Thanksgiving. The holidays are already difficult enough for some, but the issues that this year has brought has made it just that more difficult. This is where the agricultural center shines as a beacon of light and hope for some.
The adminstration for the Agricultural Center and the College of Agriculture presents the Holiday Food Drive. This food drive begins from October 14th to November 18th. Its collection points are at Fisher Hall, T.T. Allain Hall, Pinkie Thrift Hall and Southern University Agriculture Finance Building.
When speaking to Miss Jacqueline Dixon, the Special Assistant to the Chancellor Dean of the Agriculture Center, she answered some questions regarding the food drive.
“Thanksgiving is the time of year for giving back and being thankful for what you have and supporting those who may not be so fortunate,” said Dixon on the importance of the food drive.
According to Dixon, the Agricultural Center partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank because they knew from prior dealings “that they touch a lot of lives.”
Dixon stated that this project came about with the administration team for the agriculture center, which is made up of the administrative assistants across the campus who according to Dixon, wanted to do something and collaborate on a project for this time of year to give back.
This is the first time the agriculture center has undertaken the project under their new Chancellor Dean’s administration. They are challenging the students of agriculture to give back through their professors but is open for all students to participate and give.
The process is very simple: bring a non-perishable food item and place them in the boxes located in the designated areas. The agriculture center wants everyone to know that they will pick up the non-perishable goods from the colleges if needed.
In a time where many are doubtful and hopeless, the agriculture center and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is here to be an encouragement to families for these holidays. How nice it would be if everyone could contribute and give back to those who are less fortunate and change the thoughts and perception of those who have given up for the holidays. Let us all give back and be thankful for what we have and what we can do.
