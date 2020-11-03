Jay-Z Launches Cannabis Brand “Mono Gram”

Mogul and billionaire Jay-Z has a plethora of successful businesses outside of music, such as the streaming service Tidal, record label Roc Nation, and sports agency Roc Sports.
Recently Jay-Z added another business to his repertoire, as he announced his new cannabis line called “Monogram”. To be blunt, no pun intended, any and everything Jay-Z has undertaken garnered its success every time, and this new cannabis line should be no different.
Partnering up with California cannabis company “Caliva”, Jay-Z joined the company back in 2019 as their brand strategist. Chief executive of Caliva Dennis O’Malley told CNN Business that “We take this partnership with a lot of responsibility, a lot of humility, a lot of accountability moving forward.”
The marketing of Jay-Z announcing his new line was pure genius, announcing the unveiling of the new line on the 50th anniversary of the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, which classified cannabis as a drug affecting the lives of black and brown people for over the past half-century.
“For so long cannabis culture has been marred by the effects of the Controlled Substances Act and stigmatized by political agendas…..While there has been progress, as we launch MONOGRAM, we felt it was imperative that we call out the arbitrary borders that still demarcate who can benefit from cannabis, whether that’s through business or the positive effects of its use,” said Jay-Z on his reasoning for wanting to get into the cannabis business.
“I think it’s great. White people have entire TV shows talking about how they use weed as a come up. To say that so many blacks people are in jail [because of weed], we may as well profit from it too,” said Martin Johnson, a freshmen biology major from Fort Worth, Texas.
Adding his name to the list of celebrities who’ve started their own cannabis line such as Whoopie Goldberg, Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart, Jay-Z continues to extend his brand longer than Snoop Dogg’s dreads. Either way Jay-Z will not lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.