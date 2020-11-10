A Guide to Moments in Black History

As a whole, black history is composed of numerous different historical accounts and myths that have contributed to the overall black culture. Throughout the short-book series, “Black History for Beginners,” D. Tyler Davis composed many of these aforementioned myths and historical accounts of black people throughout history.
Of these mythic accounts of black history, Davis recounts the integral parts of these story’s basis and adds comedic commentary on the events that are being described. When describing the myth of the black man in the book's opening chapter, Davis uses former-President Trump’s posthumous pardon of Jack Johnson, the first African American heavyweight Champion of the World as a means to educate the readers.
While his feats inside the ring were chronicled at a moderate length during his reign as champion, what Johnson represented outside of the ring is what white America established as one of the biggest stereotypes that surround African-Americans: danger.
Historically speaking, Johnson reigned during a pre-MLK time period where black people were vehemently discriminated against in all circles of life. This was due to the outward perception of black men and women as promiscuous and hypersexual. According to Davis’ opening chapter regarding the myth of black men, he questions the root cause of this still popular perception of black people.
Throughout the book, similar stories are drawn from as references by the author in order to extenuate his own views on the race issues in America, as well as the black outlook on the continuous cycle of bloodshed at the expense of the black community. Back in the age of Jack Johnson, black men were looked at as threats to not only the safety of white people, but the virtue of white people.
Compared to today, the case is still made by many that African-Americans as a group are still looked at as potentially dangerous in the day to day operations of normal life. According to Davis, the shortcomings of this cycle have become more than evident in cases such as those of Trayvon Martin, Botham Jean, and Ahmaud Arbery, all of whom have lost their lives as a result of hate crimes from racists and bigots who make up large pockets of law enforcement throughout the country.
If you are just being exposed to black culture and the history of oppression and bigotry that exists and has long since existed in the United States of America, this book series will serve as a suitable entryway to the history of blacks people.
