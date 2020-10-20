Last Saturday, over 1,000 viewers attended “SU Votes: Voting Matters Day Party”, a virtual voting party hosted on the Southern University Law Center’s Facebook page, to get answers to any questions regarding the upcoming elections, while also being encouraged to vote. For those who attended, it was a fun and educational experience.
The SULC virtual voting party was moderated by Mitchell Conner, a student of SULC currently serving as a staff attorney for the LA House of Representatives. “When asked to moderate, I was honored, I am a local elected official myself, and I love to inform voters, motivate my fellow students and community to make their voices heard,” said Conner.
Some of the guest speakers and active community leaders that were present included State Representative Ted James, Councilwoman Erika Green, and software designer and entrepreneur Dartanyon Williams, among other prominent figures. While this was a party, with musical interludes in between those who spoke and the occasional joke being told by DJ Tony King, the event made viewers think about what they will be doing when voting.
“I enjoyed the diversity of guests and blended topics of discussion. I enjoyed the DJ and the format. It was just a cool deal,” said WIlliams.
“36 percent of Americans do not know when election day is,” shared Dillard graduate and National Outreach Director for the Vote America organization, Aisha McClendon. During her remarks, she gave insight on the organization she works for, and how it is helping with this election. “[Vote America] works to make sure that people knew what to do, where to go, how to go vote, what you need when you get there, and all those fun things,” said McClendon.
Other speakers, like SULC Alumni, Attorney Christopher Dassau, emphasized the importance of voter education, citing that having basic knowledge of who they are, what they stand for, and what they are planning to do if chosen makes a huge difference when filling out a ballot. Not all the special guests were well-known officials. Current SULC student, Breana Wilson, had her voting advice prepared to give to viewers who have not voted yet. While most of the event was spent on encouraging people to vote, there was time spent on advising current and prospective SULC students on what they want to do in law.
“Vote for your beliefs and values. Do not get sucked into the hype and mess from media and your peers,” said attendee and SULC student, Douglas WIlson. “Stay true to who you are and what you believe. The election has politicized the pandemic and believe party alignment is the jurisdiction on being considerate of others and their safety. Left leaning seem to be more cautious while right leaning are more voracious. This is just a generalization and there are exceptions.”
Early voting ends on October 27th, with the national election taking place on November 3rd. The early voting locations in the East Baton Rouge parish include the Department of Motor Vehicles Precinct in Baker, the Central Branch Library, Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road, the City Hall building downtown, and the Archives Building on Essen Lane.
Unsure voters can visit www.voterportal.sos.la.gov to learn more information regarding local, state, and national elections, along with other early voting locations. Through VoteAmerica, prospective voters have access to a 24 hour hotline they can contact with any election questions or concerns. Voters could also send a text to 48298 and get instant information.
