The Power of Music: Southern University’s Gospel Choir

The Southern University Gospel Choir is an on-campus organization that has been around for more than 50 years and continues to touch the hearts of students and viewers all over.
The Southern University Gospel Choir started off in 1969 by a group of Southern University students. The students were overseen by Edward Ward Jr., Jerry L. West, and the late Rev. Louis Askins. At the time, the choir was formerly known as The Southern University Interdenominational Gospel Choir until 1972 when the late Daryl Washington formed it into the Baptist Student Union Choir. From the mid 80’s up until 2010, the choir had been led by Reginald Collins. After a long reign with the choir, Collins stepped down as director and the name of the organization officially changed to The Southern University Gospel Choir. In 2013, Mr, Earnest Bowman Jr. took on his role as the advisor and director of the choir and is going on 10 years as the choir’s leader.
James K. Elliot Jr, a 21-year-old junior majoring in mass communications from Long Beach, California, serves as the 2022-2023 President of the Southern University Gospel Choir. Elliot has been a member of the choir for three years now. He recalled one of his first interactions with the choir being a concert he attended in 2017. After that, he grew very fond of the choir and joined upon attending Southern University. When asked about his experience while being in the choir he stated,“We are indeed a family, it’s not all good, and it’s not all bad. But, it’s what family is based upon, and that is love. We genuinely love the reason why we’re there, and we love each other no matter what.”
According to Elliot, one of the choir’s main goals is to spread the love of Christ through song and to touch as many students as possible through the power of music. “The impact that I would want to have is to spread the love of Jesus throughout the campus,” Elliot says, “Music itself brings people together, no matter the song”. Such an impact has been made that The Southern University Gospel choir is currently in the final round of nominations for The Sound Awards. Their nominations are for Best University Choir, Best Choir Director, and The Eunice M. Caesar Award which is to be given to their director Ernest Bowman. “It’s such a great honor that the gospel choir and the organization that I’m so grateful to be a part of is known throughout the world.” says Elliot.
The Southern University Gospel Choir is inviting all students and residents of Baton Rouge to their annual fall concert “The Choir Experience” which will be happening at 7 PM on Friday, November 18th, 2022 at Gloryland Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The annual fall concert will feature special guest Shawanna M. Kirkendoll, who will be there to bless the choir for the event. When asked what viewers should expect from the concert, Elliot stated, “A night filled with love, praise, real worship and a real encounter with who you are and your spirituality with God.” Elliot said that the choir is an, “unusual encounter,” and, “an experience”. Elliot explained that everyone should come expecting something different. “Come and have a great time,“it’s going to be good!”
