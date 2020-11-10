After graduating from college, there are different definitions of what one could do that would deem them successful. Corey Poret, a former Jaguar student athlete states, “Success is not about how much money you make or a title you have, it is about the impact you have made on people’s lives.”
In 2004, Corey Poret graduated from Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Therapeutic Recreation. Fourteen years later in 2018, he started his journey to his current position as the Director of Environmental Science at Women’s Hospital on 9050 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The hospital is open to all women but is geared to those who are pregnant with child. The ultimate goal of Poret hoevever, was to make an impact on people in all different arenas. He knew that at the hospital in the medical field, he would be able have a genuine impact on the lives of numerous individuals, which was the main reason he transitioned into this field.
Poret was introduced to his current career field by a customer from his previous job, during which time he also grew a close relationship with the past director of the women’s hospital. This past month, Poret was officially named Director after serving as Interim Director for the past two and a half years. Under the direction of Mr. Poret, the hospital has already adapted a handful of new policies.
With the pandemic being the main concern, the hospital has put in place a COVID-19 cleaning process to ensure that the rooms are cared for with extra attention before and after dealing with a patient with the coronavirus. Mr. Poret has also purchased a new computer database to enhance research practices among the employees. According to Poret, his main focus during this time is the well being of all employees and patients amidst the global pandemic.
This is only the beginning for Poret however as he shared how the hospital has already started a program for different educational platforms. The program can be used as a career ladder to help one gain insight in particular fields of study.
Ric Keller, an American Politician, once said, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities have played an important role in enriching the lives of not just African-Americans but our entire country.” Before attending Southern University, Mr. Corey attended Indiana University. This was a transition between two different worlds. An HBCU provided a different culture that couldn’t be felt at a white institution. However, this experience gave him a more diverse outlook on life in the real world.
“You have to be able to talk to everyone, including doctors, nurses, cafeteria employees, and more. You can’t speak the same language to everyone,” said Poret in regards to the cultural lessons that he picked up while at Southern. According to Poret, attending an HBCU taught him how to be more effective in communication and a well-rounded individual.
