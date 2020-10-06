First Presidential Debate: A National Disaster

The presidential election is occurring on November 3, 2020 and numerous polls show that mail-in voters will be voting early due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it was time for Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Democratic and Republican party presidential candidates, to take to the stage for their first debate on September 29, 2020. In some ways the debate was traditional. There was a well-known moderator, Chris Wallace, a journalist and television news anchor and the two nominees. According to Politico, the debate was divided into six segments: “Trump’s and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, race and violence in cities, election integrity, and the economy,” with each being approximately fifteen minutes in length, which is typical of presidential debates.
However, many viewers thought the debate was anything but normal, partially due to the climate of the current administration, as well as the scandals and controversy plaguing it. This includes journalist Bob Woodward’s release of his second book criticizing Donald Trump, as well as The New York Times publishing an article showing Donald Trump’s taxes, which showed the billionaire only paid 750 dollars’ worth of taxes the year he won the presidency. The tensions increased when it was revealed recently that the United States hit 200,000 deaths due to Covid-19. These events could explain the unusual opprobrium felt by millions of Americans while watching the two candidates.
Unlike previous presidential debates, it proved difficult to stick to the time limit, with Trump often interrupting Biden during his allotted time. This occurred enough for Wallace to chastise Trump numerous times, and for Biden to ask Trump “Will you shut up, man?” The interrupting and improper speaking were not the only moments to surprise and displease viewers. Dajah Askins, a freshman on Southern’s campus said, “The two candidates were arguing like little kids more than they were debating,” concerning several of the irrelevant comments made throughout the debate. One of these moments include Biden calling Trump “a clown.” Despite the name calling, other moments stood out from the debate on their own merit. Most notably, when asked about white supremacy groups, Trump told the “Proud Boys,” a far-right neo-fascist group, to “stand back and stand by.” Later in the debate when Biden mentioned that Trump should get “a lot smarter,” Trump responded saying, “Don’t ever use the word smart with me…There’s nothing smart about you, Joe.” These are just a fraction of the rather unexpected and unusual comments made throughout the debate.
In the end, viewers seemed preferential to Joe Biden, as A CNN poll showed 60 percent of debate watchers believed he won the debate, while 28% thought Trump did so. Interestingly, a CBS News poll showed that 48 percent of viewers thought Biden won, compared to 41 percent of viewers who thought Trump won. The other ten percent thought the debate was a tie. Freshman student Ashlynn Batiste expressed the frustrated view of many watchers. “I feel Biden won because Trump’s answers were not focused on the economy,” she stated. “He had to be reminded to focus on the economy rather than irrelevant topics.”
Viewers can anticipate more interactions between the candidates during their future debates on October 15th and 22nd of this year.
