The Return of 21: Savage Mode II

In past entries to 21 Savage’s discography, collaborations with award winning producer Metro Boomin have provided some of the most notable additions to the Grammy winning rapper’s steadily growing career. The newly released SAVAGE MODE II builds on this trend, as the duo compose a concise fifteen track album that builds on what’s worked in the past, while also adding its own unique sound to 21’s catalogue.
One of the first notable artistic liberties that is heard throughout the album is the narration provided by Morgan Freeman, who appears on eight of the fifteen songs featured. Freeman chimes in with his own bits of wisdom and wit, that is well done and flows naturally with the context of SAVAGE MODE II.
The album’s opening track Intro sees Freeman seemingly addressing his presence on the album, noting rhymically how, “Great men with great ideals can be separated by hundreds or even thousands of miles and still be in the same place. They can be years or even generations apart in age. And yet, somehow, find themselves on the exact same page.”
Par for the course for 21 and Metro Boomin, SAVAGE MODE II features a variety of the duo’s peers, including Drake, Young Thug, and the up and coming Chicago based artist Young Nudy. While the overall number of features may seem sparse compared to earlier full collaborations from the two, the project as a whole doesn’t suffer from it.
Among the topics addressed in the album is the controversy surrounding 21’s citizenship in the United States, which came into question following the rapper’s arrest in 2019. Responding to the revelation that he was born in the United Kingdom, 21 boasts how “N*gga keep talkin’ that U.K. s*** like I don’t got AKs / Like, ’cause I was born overseas, these [explicit] ain’t gon’ spray-spray.”
Featuring classic Atlanta samples and beat styles, this project shows 21 Savage going in depth on how his life has changed since the release of his last project as well as the differences between his life prior to fame and now. While there’s definitely been critique in this regard due to the somewhat repetitive content of these comparisons in lifestyle, this has been the bag of productivity that 21 Savage has performed best in throughout all of his previous projects.
From a production standpoint, Metro Boomin makes expert use of drums to go along with patented Atlanta trap synthesizers, contrasting with the monologues by Freeman sprinkled throughout. These elements work together to provide a unique, yet classic cinematic experience for listeners.
While there’s been much change in the musical landscape since the release of the original SAVAGE SEASON in 2016, the consistency that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin have been able to capture in consecutive projects is more than noteworthy.
