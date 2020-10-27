Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020): The Review

This past Friday, HBO Max released “Roald Dahl’s The Witches” to its streaming platform. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this film is a dark fantasy comedy that was intended to have a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures. However, due to COVID it was pulled from the calendar and rescheduled for a new release. This film was created to be a newer version of the original 1990 “The Witches” Which leads to the question of does this version hold up to the original, or is it set to bomb and fail? This movie, while being different from the original, did have some good and bad qualities. Though it does not need to be the perfect movie, with the storytelling and effects it created something that would get a second watch.
The plot of this movie follows the same storyline as the original movie. A young boy who recently loses his parents goes off to live with his grandmother. Though not everything seems right as the boy learns that there is a group of witches planning to destroy all children. Together he and his grandmother must band to foil these witches’ plans. Even though the plot of both movies there is a noticeable difference between how the story is executed, how the characters are portrayed, and the overall feel of the movie. Now when it comes to how the storylines play out, I would say that both executions are the same. Both play out the storyline in a way that is understandable to everyone. Even though the plot is the same as the 90s version, as you watch you can see the notable differences. Within this newer version, other scenes were not in the original. These extra scenes had their good and bad qualities. Sometimes they help move the story along, but there were also times where the movie could go on without the scene.
Another difference is that the characters have completely changed. The original had actors like Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher, Anjelica Huston, and Rowan Atkinson playing in the main cast. This version has Octavia Spencer as Agatha Hansen, the grandmother, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno as Charlie Hansen, the grandson, Stanley Tucci as Mr. Stringer, and Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch. Watching the movie along with the actors portrayed the character well and seem to be having fun with their role. However, some roles could have been played by someone else. Like with Anne Hathaway playing as the Grand High Witch, she did an okay job, but you can see her trying too hard to portray this evil person. Watching her performance was a bit cringy at times because you can tell she is trying too hard. Besides that, all the cast members did a decent job with what they were given. Also, what helped with some of the performances what the effects. Like when they changed the witch’s true forms and how they move and acted, I found that entertaining. At some points, it would get a laugh out of me because you would not expect something like this from a character. They’re also the transformation of the children to mice. I prefer the transformation effect over the original because the design of the mice looked more realistic but still had that fantasy element. That they did not look like I was staring at a mouse toy that was just put into a scene as a placeholder.
Overall, I say that this is an okay movie. Even though it’s not the original movie, the uniqueness of its story, characters, scenes, and effects gives the movie its personality. It did have some scenes that paid homage to the original movie and book. Though it is not going to have certain qualities that will feel nostalgic for fans of the 90s movie. Which is why this comes to do with personal preference. If you are a fan of the original movie you may not like this version, but that does not mean that this film would not attract its fanbase. Both movies have good and bad qualities that make them their own. So regardless of which one you prefer, I still stay this is a movie that would generate multiple watching.
