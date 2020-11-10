Higher Heights: SU Alumna climbing the ranks within USDA Forest Service

From February 1, 1905, the United States Forest Service was established as an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that administers the nation’s 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands. Hailing from Oakland, Louisiana, Southern University Alumna Beattra Wilson now currently serves as the Assistant Director of Cooperative Forestry in its efforts to administer the numerous national forests and grasslands throughout the country.
As a young black woman going into a field where only 5% of women were employed, Wilson described her emotions at the start of her career as “frightened.” According to Wilson, she credits the stable foundation provided by her parents and instructors in helping her retain her confidence in who she was and what her purpose could ultimately be.
During the summer of 1998, Ms. Beattra was given an opportunity that would ultimately change her life for the better as she attended Southern’s “Bayou” Camp for Agriculture, her first step towards the agricultural field of study. This particular year, there was a presentation given on the forestry degree path, where it was instilled in her how that for as long as she was able to keep up her grades, opportunities such as a full scholarship, internships, and a chance to compete for national jobs once out in the real world would all be possible. Ms. Wilson noted that ever since then, her path was already set for her. “This was my path to success: a degree, no student loans, and a job,” said Wilson on the expectations that she held for herself going into college at Southern University.
According to Wilson, being able to be educated in a state where the majority was the minority presented a different outlook on life as she matriculated through college and entered her field study. Being a first generation college student, Beattra noted how the experience as a whole provided her with a sense of belonging, patience, and support. Carrying the same mentality and values forward in life, Wilson has decided to pay it forward in more ways than one.
Because she has savored the support that she received from her teachers and family growing up, Wilson mentioned that there is never a moment when she is not willing to help or mentor someone who reaches out to her, especially in her field. Now an established figure in her field, she ensures that at least 20-40 students from the surrounding areas are sponsored to attend the annual Bayou Summer Camp.
According to Ms. Beattra, coming from an HBCU and entering the work force was a “life-changing experience”. This experience has helped shape her life as a professional. In school, although from different places, everyone looked the same and had a common goal. The faculty and staff never had a problem lending a helping hand. Taking on this mindset, Wilson is now in charge of $32 million of congressional appropriated funds. Alongside a team of about twenty people and four national staff members, they make up the National Urban and Community Forestry Program for all 50 states and territories.
C.J. Heck once said, “We are all products of our environment; every person we meet, every new experience or adventure, every book we read, touches and changes us, making us the unique being we are.” In this situation, Ms. Wilson did not let the community or obstacles stop her or hold her back; instead she took what was given and built from it. According to Wilson, the journey does not stop here; this is only the beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.