The Show Must Go On: SU Theatre program pushing forward

Lights! Camera! Action! The Student Theatre program at Southern University is not letting the Coronavirus stop them. This has been quite a semester for the program, with participants learning how to maneuver with specific guidelines put into place. Several of the classes in the department are treated like most, with the three options including hybrid, face-to-face, and strictly online.
According to Dr. Zaunbreecher, Assistant Professor of Speech and Theatre, the program is still waiting for the correct functional equipment to properly operate hybrid classes. “It will be hard keeping the numbers up, but we are looking into other ways to continue the program if the current guidelines remain past the spring semester,” said Zaunbreecher in regards to the pandemic’s lasting effect on the program.
According to Zaunbreecher, the actual acting class is operating semi-normally. It is a small class so social distancing is still in place. For now, they are focusing on monologues and body language. “For a theatre program, it is very hard to put on productions when characters cannot come in close contact with each other and facial expressions cannot be seen. Both the audience and the actor will have to depend strictly on strong physical appearance,” said Zaunbreecher in regards to some of the things that will have to be overcome with the theatre program at present.
According to Zaunbreecher, while the program is looking into doing pre-recorded shows in their stead, this is not the main goal for them. The main concern of staff in the theater department is not being able to entertain small crowds or even those who may attend virtually. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to put on a show this semester and probably will not have one for the spring semester either.
Currently, the department is weighing its options before moving forward. With everything going on, Dr. Joyce O’Rourke, Program Leader, and Dr. King Godwin, Theatre Professor, says they are just playing the waiting game. According to Zaunbreecher, everything that is happening is done in the best interest of the students, and this is a chance to sharpen up skills that may not have been focused on in the past.
While there is a desire to return to normalcy, whatever is decided amongst the leaders of this program will be made in the best interest of student safety, as Zaunbreecher made it clear that they are in no rush to return to normalcy due to the seriousness of the virus. Nevertheless, the show must go on. Break a leg Southern Speech and Theatre Students!
