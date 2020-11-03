LEAD Firm Speaker Brings SU the Word

With the hectic situations of COVID and the recent string of hurricanes, Dr. Zackeus Jackson and the First-Year Experience (FYE) organization got a motivational speaker to encourage Southern University students. On October 26, a speaker from LEAD Firm speaks to Southern University students through a Zoom call about the key tools to being successful. For those who may not know, the LEAD Firm is an organization dedicated to educating and inspiring students towards their post-educational success. They would send speakers to colleges, high schools, and other organizations all over the world offering content to becoming the next global leader within higher education. For this event, the FYE got President and CEO of LEAD Firm, Jarrod Benjamin to come and give students some encouraging words.
At the beginning of the Zoom call, Mr. Benjamin stated his purpose of speaking is “…not just to motivate you but to also enhance, not just enhance you but to also empower you.” During this event, Mr. Benjamin and the attending students discussed being able to recap, reaffirm, and recommit in the marathon of their college and future careers. To be able to do those three things certain milestones need to be passed. The first one is to understand who your competition is. This just means that you can look at what is going to challenge you and being able to overcome them. In this case, the competition to overcome to be successful is self-doubt, imposter syndrome, laziness, lack of commitment and accountability, and financial barriers.
Based on what Mr. Benjamin was saying, the best way to overcome these adversaries is to have training days. These would be times where you would condition yourself to practice organizing, to prioritize what is important, and to be committed to what you want to do. Beginning to do all these aspects it is best to set your pace. Setting your pace consists of reviewing your goals, figure out what your impact will be, and to remain committed to your goals. Another aspect that helps with setting your pace is having an accountability partner, someone you know who supports you and your goals, but also holds you accountable for the things you did or did not do.
Another point of the presentation was being prepared and being a leader. While success requires realistic goals and commitment, it also requires preparation. When asked about their ideas on what preparation is Southern University senior and Chemistry Pre-Med major, Marlin Williams said “…I think about something called a POA. A POA is a plan of attack, to have your priorities together to know where you want to go in life.” Mr. Williams continued, adding that “You should have time management skills to make sure that you can make it through that plan of attack, because what good is it if you can not execute the goals you put down?” Besides preparation, there are certain keys that one needs to have. The presentation said that for a student to become a leader, they can take key experience and targeted development to create their leadership strength through their own natural talents.
One of the final points in the discussion was the occurrence of getting close to the metaphorical finish line, the goal, you have to understand the possibility of defeat. Defining defeat is knowing how it feels, can you manage it well, and can you receive help from it. Once it is defined, it is best to recognize that defeat gives you the understanding to learn from the experience, one should not wear their defeat. In order to consistently win, sometimes one has to lose.
Overall, this event was an inspiring meet that gave students many tools to succeed in their life and for overcoming any advisories. Southern University sophomore and Nursing major student, Ololade Leyimu said that from the presentation he learned “…that success requires realistic goals and commitment, and that have to want success as bad as you want to breathe. Also, durability is an ability to withstand world pressure and damage, and don’t let any kind of fear discourage you.” To conclude the event Dr. Johnson reminds us that all students make sure to schedule an appointment to meet with their academic or faculty advisor in terms of early registration. Early registration for the Spring 2021 semester will open on November 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.