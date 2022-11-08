“Fashion is what I use to express myself in the morning whether I’m feeling more moody and I want to throw on more colors, whether I’m feeling grown and I want to show a little bit more skin, whether I’m feeling a little bit more complacent and I want to throw on something a little bit more monochromatic. It doesn’t matter how I’m feeling, fashion is how I express myself” - Monae Harris, founder of the Runway Mayhem organization.
When thinking of fashion, you usually think of “Putting that — on” as we like to say nowadays, but in reality there is much more to fashion than just being able to look good in an outfit. Runway Mayhem is an organization here at Southern that was founded a little over a year ago in the Fall of 2021. The organization is founded by Monae Harris, a senior mass communications major. Her reason behind starting the organization is quite unique to what some may think.
Before attending Southern, Monae and her family hit hard times. Her mother was a model which you can say sparked her interest into the fashion industry, however, it wasn’t until her freshman year that she decided just how she was going to make her entrance into the fashion world. In the Fall of 2019, Monae tried out for the annual homecoming fashion show and was denied. She did not take this as a loss, but instead she took that pain and vowed to start a fashion organization on campus. Here we are in 2022 and the organization is already making boss moves.
The club is open to any and everyone that feels as though they have the niche or touch for fashion. It goes beyond clothing and includes all aspects. Such as designers, models, and more. In fact, their advisor, Mr. Charles Green before even agreeing to be the group’s advisor said, “A successful organization always takes an holistic approach in making sure that we are successful in all aspects not just fashion.” You don’t have to be perfect to be in this organization just willing to build upon those skills. The club gives students a chance to express themselves; judgement and drama free.
Runway Mayhem has had the chance to pair with JAB to give ideas and discuss ways to make the annual Homecoming fashion show better. Not only was this major for the club, but also for the university. In five years, the organization plans on headlining the fashion show and also the annual Springfest fashion show. A’Mia Brewer, Grad Student and Member says, “I have been modeling for half my life and an important goal of mine is to dive into modeling which is a hobby I love through Runway Mayhem at Southern University. I can’t wait to see our progress over the years.”
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Runway Mayhem is hosting, “Southern University and the Big Steppers, their second big fashion show. It will be held in the event center from 7:30-9:30. The events theme is taken from Kendrick Lamar’s recent album Mr. Morale. It speaks of African American trauma and turning that hurt into something bigger. Which is believed to essentially be the main thing everyone is trying to do. This is definitely just the beginning for Runway Mayhem, for more information follow their social media @runwaymayhem_subr! As the group likes to say, “Fashion is a Lifestyle”, Life don’t stop so they’re not going to either.
