LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities arrested a sexual assault suspect early Monday on the Paramount Pictures studio lot in Hollywood after a two-hour standoff with police, officials said. The suspect, 36-year-old Bryan Gudiel Barrios, works on the studio lot but it is not clear if he is a contractor or employee of Paramount Pictures, Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu said.Barrios is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, Phu said. Barrios was being treated at the hospital after cutting himself with a knife and is expected to survive the wounds. The confrontation began around 10 p.m. Sunday when Fullerton officers attempted to detain Barrios and he pulled out a knife, the Los Angeles Police Department said in Twitter posts. The Fullerton officers used a Taser and requested assistance from the LAPD, who fired so-called less-lethal munitions that were ineffective. At least one LAPD officer fired their gun during the incident at the lot’s Melrose Avenue gate before Barrios ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside a building. Barrios was not shot.Officers attempted to negotiate a surrender and around 12:15 a.m. entered the building and took Barrios, who was bleeding from the knife wounds, into custody. No officers were injured. It was not immediately clear if Barrios had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Suspect arrested on Hollywood studio lot after standoff
- Stephanie Dazio: Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest Stories
- #EndSARS, #EndSWAT: Youth Rise Against Police Brutality in Nigeria
- Suspect arrested on Hollywood studio lot after standoff
- Awareness, Battle, and Survival of Breast Cancer
- The Trial of the Chicago 7: The Review
- Is Lil Baby Taking the Lead in 2020?
- History in the making: New Editions to John B. Cade Library Digital Archive Collection
- ‘Who Dat’ Fans Wondering What’s Next
- The Return of 21: Savage Mode II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.