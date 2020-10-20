Daily life can be a source of constant reminders of injustice and prejudice in the judicial system and government. Due to these injustices, the collective society often holds gatherings and movements to voice opinions on these situations, and counteraction to that is often the more militarized and aggressive reaction by the government. One of the best examples of that exchange is in the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is a historical drama and re-enactment of the trial of eight political radicals that took place in 1969 following the riots from the 35th Democratic Convention in 1968. The Trial of the Chicago 7 focuses on the events that involved Rennie Davis and Tom Hayden, leaders of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman, leaders of the Youth International Party (Yippies), David Dellinger, leader of the Mobilization to the End the War in Vietnam (The Mobe), and Bobby Seale, the National Chairman of the Black Panther Party.
Although this is one of the many re-enactments of the 1969 trial, with its well developed characters, scenes, costumes, and comedy, this is a movie worth a second and third rewatch. Originally meant to be released in theaters by Paramount, the current pandemic forced it to be sold to Netflix and released for streaming on October 16th. This film, while giving context to what was happening during the Civil Rights era of the 60s, also gave examples that can be connected to the modern-day Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and #MeToo movements that are still occurring. Another aspect this film incorporates well is the balance of comic relief with the intensity and drama of the trial unfolding on the screen. Viewers will be thoroughly entertained and intrigued thanks to this balance. Unlike many re-enactments, the Chicago 7 does not force down the ideals it is trying to get across. The audience is simply provided with reality, allowing them to form their own opinions on the current scene or character.
The film boasts an appealing ensemble of actors, such as Yahya Abdul-Manteen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne, John Carroll Lynch, and Alex Sharp. Through stellar depictions of various eras and perspectives, these actors truly enabled viewers to connect and relate to what was happening throughout the film.
With a the great soundtrack and actors, this movie would be enjoyable for anyone who watches it. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is one of the best representations of the monumental events that unfolded in the 60s. While straight to the point with its storytelling and representation of the figures, the film never slacks on intrigue. It leaves viewers anticipating what will happen next, preparing for the powerful ending.
