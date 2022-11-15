Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Powerful Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pulled 180 million dollars at cinemas over the weekend. This film was an entire experience. As we know the first Black Panther was highly esteemed because of the first Black Marvel director Ryan Coogler and the large Black cast. We saw the introduction of Black excellence enter into the Marvel world. And yet, this $250 million production was enthralling, from the soundtrack featuring Rihanna, to the powerful female leads, the action was endlessly.
A Seattle Times critic shared how, “the movie they’ve made feels like something unusually elegant and profound at the multiplex; a little bit of forever carved out for the star who left too soon.” With a shallow 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics mentioned how it doesn’t reach the first Black Panther flim’s greatness. Along with how it was overly busy with action.
At the start of the film King T’Challa ascended into what looks like a spaceship. As Wakandans mourns his death. With Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020 from colon cancer many wondered how things would continue without the main superhero. Coogler took a major shift in the direction of the movie. It’s mentioned that King T’Challa died from an unspecified illness that his sister Princess Shuri tried to cure with her knowledge in technology. Unknowing how she would soon follow in her father and brother’s legacy as Black Panther.
Though Princess Shuri appears arrogant and as a nonconformist. She struggles in the film to forgive herself for not helping her brother. The feelings of grief and sorrow were persistent in the film giving reverence to King T’Challa from start to finish.
As Queen Ramonda forged ahead to keep Wakanda safe from the world trying to steal the valuable vibranium. Angela Bassett undeniably deserves an Oscar for her superior performance. As she grieved, she stepped up and committed herself to Wakanda. However, the other nations’ attempts to steal vibranium were the least of Wakanda’s worries.
I enjoyed the film overall; I did shed a few tears … there was definitely a lot of stuff I didn’t even expect to happen that happened. I’m happy they paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman too, we all needed to see that,” stated Hermione J, a freshman mass communications major from Houston, Texas.
Things develop as the Talokans, a people of an underwater city realize their entire home is being threatened by someone on the surface level. Now Wakanda realizes they’re no longer the only people with the treasured vibranium. The new character Namor is introduced as he is witty, crafty, and a feathered serpent god. Who’s willing to go to war to protect his people’s safety. Now this leaves Shuri with an intense decision to make in order to protect her people.
The unanticipated turn of events in this 2 hour and 41-minute film are seat grabbing. The screenplay was by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. These masterminds found a way to introduce a new narrative that only leaves you wanting to know who will step up and wear the Black Panther suit next. The Black Panther Lives.
