The Final Face Off: Biden vs. Trump

On October 22, 2020 President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden held their second and final debate of the 2020 presidential election. Debate topics for the night included immigration, COVID-19, foreign interference in the previous presidential election, tax returns, supreme court nominations, Obamacare, minorities, and more.
The debate was much more cohesive than the previous one, where the two candidates often spoke out of term, interrupting each other. This difference can be credited to the decision to mute the candidates microphones when the other candidate is giving their opening three-minute speech, rules agreed upon by both candidates and their campaigns. The debate was moderated by Kristen Welker, an NBC News correspondent, who asked each candidate specific questions that caused her to get praised by both candidates for her “fairness.”
Welker began the debate by asking President Trump about the White House’s response to COVID-19, which began the debate’s potentially most memorable moments. President Trump responded by saying that his administration’s response was good, and that he, himself, had COVID-19 and is immune. He, however, could not verify the timeline of a vaccine when asked later in the debate. Later, Trump would go on to question Biden about his role as vice-president under the Obama administration, and their response in certain crises. Trump was also eager to question Biden about his son, Hunter’s, overseas affairs, to which Biden fired back against by inquiring about Trump’s overseas bank account in China. Biden followed this by questioning Trump about his tax returns, asking Trump “What are you hiding?”, to which Trump responded saying he had “prepaid” his taxes and gets treated “very badly by the IRS.”
The last memorable moment of the night was Trump referring to himself as the “least racist person in the room” to which Biden responded saying, “This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.” Trump then said, “Not since Abraham Lincoln has anyone done what I’ve done for the black community.” causing Biden to sarcastically refer to him as Abraham Lincoln and call him “one of the most racist presidents.” The debate had interesting moments, and for the candidates, it was their last time to nationally persuade voters before the November 3rd election.
