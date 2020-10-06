Since his debut in 2012, Houston-native artist Travis Scott has made his place in various creative lanes, from collaborations with Frank Ocean to his own shoe being released through Jordan Brand. The latest of these collaborations is one that hasn’t occurred since 1992, with McDonald’s releasing the Travis Scott Meal. This is the franchise’s first celebrity collaboration in 30 years, since the “McJordan,” named after renowned basketball player Michael Jordan.
Available until October 4th, the Travis Scott Meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce; fries with barbecue sauce; and a Sprite. If you’re trying to order it from Grubhub or UberEats, you’ll have to build your own Travis Scott Meal by selecting the Quarter Pounder Meal and then customizing it to match. The discount won’t apply through these apps either, and you’ll be charged $12.65 for the exact same meal if you order through GrubHub. McDonald’s is working to proactively get ingredients to the restaurants that have reported short supply, rather than sending all products to the entire supply chain to ensure appropriate distribution.
McDonald’s collaboration with Cactus Jack now includes clothes, hats, a lunch box and even a $90 nugget body pillow. A day after the limited-edition Travis Scott meal debuted at restaurants across the nation, a line of exclusive merchandise went on sale on Scott’s website that includes clothes, hats, a lunch box and even a $90 nugget body pillow. Scott and McDonald’s say they are “exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program.”
