What is a hero? A hero is a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. What’s more noble than serving the students, faculty and staff of our great school? Despite the weather, the campus dining employees humbly serve us daily. Many are the faces of our Aramark food service workers, and here are a few of them.
Serving the Southern University community for over 25 years is Frankie Robins. Robins displayed a sense of joy when asked why work at Southern University. Frankie responded, “Because I have a piece of mind here than anywhere else.” A piece of mind is an important attribute to have while at a place of employment. Frankie’s message to SU students, “Keep pushing forward baby, you are going to make it!” In other words, don’t give up on yourself or your dream.
Frankie Robins is not the only employee serving SU for over 15 years. Flora Chews has served for 20 years. Her most recent location is the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union dining area. Flora Chews decided to work for campus dining because she likes it! Chews deems that her most fondest memory is “being around young people.” Her message to students is simple, “Enjoy school!”
One important factor that makes any job extra special is location. Thomas Robinson has been work in campus dining for 19 years. His recent location is Mayberry dining hall. The proximity to home and excitement of day-to-day life makes SU the best place. Robinson discussed his fondest memories. “My fondest memories are made working for spring fest and football games. It is the best part of working here,” Robinson described. His message to the students, “I love working with them and hope they make the best of themselves while they’re here.”
To work at a place where memories can be made daily is a great quality job and for Montrell Wilson this is true. “Memories are made everyday with the people I meet working here!” Montrell exclaimed. Wilson has worked in campus dining for 13 years. One reason for continuing employment is convenience. “It’s convenient, and it’s a nice experience being here,” Wilson said. “Stay strong and encouraged, just keep the faith” is Montrell Wilson’s message to students.
Receiving an award based on student recognition and selection was one of Brenda Baptiste’s fondest memories. “My fondest memories have been my experiences with students here. They touched my heart with their sentiment when I loss my sister and when I was out for surgery,” Baptiste described. Ms. Brenda was brought to tears recalling one experience in particular with the student athlete that took her life not long ago. She shared so many student memories and recalled how they sometimes come back to see her. According to her, “It just warms my heart”.
Brenda Baptiste once worked with grades K-12, but 12 years ago decided to join the SU dining services to experience a different age group. She discussed, “I was previously working at a k-12 school and wanted to work with older kids because it was inspiring to me.” Ms. Brenda’s message to students, “I want to let them know that they are so inspiring to me and I love them. If they every need anything or someone to talk to, I’m always here.”
