Día de Los Muertos! (Day of the Dead)

The new Spanish club on the bluff has officially taken off with their first event! This event recognized the Day of the Dead and gave students an opportunity to enjoy Hispanic culture including traditional food and playing the movie “Coco”! The Day of the Dead begins on November 1st and ends on November 2nd. It is a special day to remember departed souls and bring them back on earth by celebrating things they loved while on earth! The cabinet of the Spanish club came together to create this wonderful event inside of Stewart Hall in the Auditorium!
Assistant Professor Claudia Martinez, from the world language department, enjoyed this event and looks forward to having more! Office of student media asked Professor Martinez what the Day of the Dead meant to her, and she announced that “It is an opportunity to remember a beloved relative that passed away and to acknowledge how they lived a good life while they were here.”. Professor Martinez smiled endlessly the whole event!
President Nia Wade, senior nursing major said that the day of the dead to her was quite different than what she was used to because “most people make it sad, but I find it cool that hispanics celebrate and rejoice the dead”. Nia Wade was immensely proud and cried tears of joy after seeing the event come together as planned!
Sydney Collier, senior history major, the event planner of this amazing event said that “the day of the dead is a celebration to remember what’s most important to you”.
The Day of the Dead event was a blast! Students gathered and had a wonderful time as they ate popcorn while laughing with each other at “Coco”. The Spanish club will be hosting more events in the future! Southern students are welcomed to join the club and for more information follow the spanish club on Instagram @subr.spanish.
(0) comments
