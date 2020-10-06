October is well known as the month to bring awareness to breast cancer, bullying, and health issues of various sorts. On October 1, a collection of Baton Rouge community organizations with a variety of different causes such as the NAACP, The Butterfly Society, and the BRidge Agency, joined together to raise awareness of another issue: the fight against violence throughout the city of Baton Rouge.
Bringing out more than forty people, these organizations conducted a march that started at the Chase Bank on Plank Road, and spanned to the Delmont Service Center on Riley St. With a handful of media bodies also in attendance, the four dozen citizens took to the streets, came out, and marched in solidarity against intra-community violence. With traffic being backed up down the highway, those driving throughout the area saw the event’s slogan emblazoned on red shirts and signs saying “CEASE FIRE.”
“[The demonstration is built] on a shared goal and a shared vision for peace in our community to stand against violence in our community,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on the defining driving force behind the collaborative effort of so many organizations showing up to make such a statement. Attendees marched in order to show support for those who are going through strife, as well as those who have lost their lives to all types of violence, whether it be domestic, street, racial, or sexual. Families held signs to pay respects to their loved ones that have fallen victim to the violence in their community.
Stopping violence requires more than just police officers, but for the community as a whole to make sure their voices are heard. “Everybody has responsibilities to stand up and to fight in solidarity to make sure that Baton Rouge is unified,” says Nicole Scott, an organizer of the event and social justice advocate in the Baton Rouge area. According to Scott, the goal is to make sure children make it back home safe to their parents and parents back to their children.
“You go back to the beginning of 2020, right down the street there was a gun fight in broad daylight. I believe Tuesday an 8 year old was killed,” said Eugene Collins in reference to an incident that took place weeks prior, only down the street from the area where the march started. Collins, a social justice advocate in his own right, stated how occurrences such as these have become the norm and that this march is the city’s way of taking a stand against these issues.
