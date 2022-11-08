Top Jags: Lunch for Success

On Wednesday, November 2, Top Jags partnered with Capital One to host the “Life at Capital one Student Lunch” inside T.T Allain. The Top Jags are a group of high achieving, career orientated students that work towards excellence and community involvement.
Capital One is a financial corporation that has branches all over the states and specializes in credit cards, auto loans, banking, and savings accounts. Which leads to students partnering with Capital One for them to get 5% cash back on purchases. After questioning a few Top Jag students about the program, I found that many students find it a great opportunity to be a part of the organization.
The meeting was held as a student network lunch provided by Capital One to give students insight and various job opportunities while also giving other tips to learn and better their major. . one provided everyone with Little John’s Pizza and drinks for the time being for everyone who was in attendance. Top Jags along with other students who are not involved with the group were able to attend the meeting and gain knowledge.
During the meeting multiple questions were asked by students, as one student made a statement asking, “at what point should students start to actually think about their career being a good financial fit for themselves?” Answered by speaker Terrance Bowman he said, “students should start thinking of their careers being a fit for them as soon as you enter your freshman year of college.”
Bowman also explained how it is never too soon to start thinking about how to make progress heading for a professional stage if you want to go into the industry early because some companies look to invest in you during early years of college to build skills and opportunities for them in the future. The Capital One corporation felt that the meeting would help raise awareness for students to know that they are their own CEOs of their career and to start as early as possible to seek them out and find opportunities to build a net worth of their own.
Southern University students agreed with how it could also help one another connect more with their peers on campus because either person could help them expand their portfolios to companies and people they meet. Students found this meeting to see the understanding of building their portfolio while also getting a glimpse into the benefits of being a Top Jags member. They saw just how far they could possibly go and also gain a better route in college. After speaking with some students about how being a member of Top Jags affected them positively, many of them found it to be very impactful and outstanding. Top Jag student McKenzie Smith, explained by saying “it gave me opportunities to multiple scholarships and connections.” You too can be a Top Jag, it’s never too late or too early to start making those life changing connections.
