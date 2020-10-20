Over the last year, the political landscape has featured a cluster of faceoffs between both presidential and vice presidential nominees via social media and numerous news outlets. This Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris took the debate stage in early October in Salt Lake City in what’s been the latest round of confrontation between the two parties.
Following a divisive presidential debate and the COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump, this debate season specifically has been a spectical in terms of confrontation between the candidates. Both the presidential and vice presidential debates featured what can only be described as nonstop petty bickering between candidates. Points were rarely given the proper stage for rebuttal with interruptions appearing at high frequencies throughout the events.
Harris and Pence specifically spoke about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the government, as well as climate change, voter fraud and racial injustice in relation to Breonna Taylor ‘s death. Critics also claimed that Harris fought to uphold false sentences, lodged lawsuits against claims against the use of the death penalty and robustly prosecuted low-level drug crimes, acts that affected people of color overwhelmingly.
These are only the latest examples of protocol and etiquette being ignored in this current incarnation of American politics. While it’s true that politicians from competing political parties often clash, there’s always been a certain level of respect that was shared on the political stage. In 2020, that shared respect is apparently gone.
In some regards, this behavior should be expected when taking into account the types of differences in opinion present between political parties in 2020. At the same time however , the debate stage is meant to be a place were policies and political ideals are able to be presented and discussed to the benefit of the voters. From what we have seen in the first two debates to take place however, this is a principle that’s been lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.