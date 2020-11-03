Today is Election Day, and many police departments are expecting there to be an increased amount of civil unrest following the releasing of the results. Politico recently reported that California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is preparing his state for possible civil unrest on Election Day and the night following.
Although the governor did not list specific measures he plans on taking, he did mention that he was considering several “different scenarios” that could take place. The city of Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrat, also said, “Given what we experienced over the course of the spring and the summer, we can’t presume that what’s going to happen ... is going to be peaceful. We are preparing for the worst,” in a conference call with The Hill.
Law enforcement agents across the country are concerned and are taking measures to decrease the expected Election Day violence. With President Donald Trump encouraging his supporters to “go into the polls and watch,” many are afraid what could have been a peaceful Election Day will be filled with tension from the moment the polls open to the moment state’s results start being reported.
There is fear that Trump’s comments will cause far-right groups to intimidate voters, and if he does not win, this could lead to rioting in the streets. Many Democratic leaders are also worried that if President Trump does win, it will cause massive protests in their states. So, let’s not recreate the purge!
Regardless of political identity, it is safe to say that voter fraud is significantly rare and unlikely to occur. With the election right around the corner, the best way to make your voice heard is not to protest afterwards, but to vote before. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” Do not allow yourself and your vote to be unheard. Go vote, so there is no need to revolt. After the ballots have been counted and the prospective candidate wins, there is very little that can be done on election night. The best way to handle this truth is not by rioting, but instead accepting that this is our government’s current state and coming up with reasonable changes that can be made in the future.
