“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” -Donald Trump. After a largely anticipated wait, on November 7, 2020, Joe Biden was announced as the 46th President-elect of the United States of America. Current President, Donald Trump, is behaving as most people expected.
“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.” Trump has been working as feverishly in the last week as he has in the last four years of his presidency to get what he wants which is not necessarily desired of the people. He is demanding a mandatory recount for votes in all states especially those highly contested states. Although Trump is superior on social media, he went on to say, “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.” Trump and his team have decided to take legal action because “Americans deserve an honest election.” They are convinced that fraudulent actions were taken during the election process. Although in most the voter election polls were actually videoed, Trump and his team still aren’t satisfied with the results.
If we go back a few days before the election, Trump had already started making false claims. These claims could have been out of pride or fear. Since then, he has caught a bad case of twitter fingers. The same day the election results were released, Trump claims to have won the election and that “No winner has been declared”.
This whole scandal started with Trump expressed his concerns on the truthfulness of a mail-in ballot, in which he encouraged all his supporters to avoid this method of voting. Now seeing that majority of the mail-in ballots were in favor of Joe Biden, he is certain that election was rigged. The truth is prior to the election, it was a well-known fact that democrats utilized mail-in ballots more than republicans. On November 13, 2020, Trump tweeted, “For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!” Six days after the election, Trump is still going strong with his beliefs. Getting Trump out of office is going to be a hard task. President Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and as he continues to fight the election results, President-elect Joe Biden and his team are preparing to take on the challenges of the next four years. On January 20, 2021, President Donald Trump’s term is over. He has approximately 70 days to remain in denial of the election results, or come to terms with reality that his presidency has come to an end.
