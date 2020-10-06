Breonna Taylor: Saying her Name

On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was fatally shot over 20 times by the white Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought they were intruders and said he fired a warning shot at them. However, it was the police who were looking for two men that were selling drugs. Later it was determined that they were at the wrong place, and now there is a black woman dead.
The police failed to realize that even though they had a warrant, the court ordered for a “knock and announce” type of warrant, meaning that the three policemen were supposed to make themselves known before entering Breonna Taylor’s home. Instead they acted as if they had a “no-knock search warrant,” as if they could freely come into Breonna Taylor’s home without knocking.
The Taylor family won the settlement against the police and got $12 million. But that did not serve Breonna Taylor justice, because the grand jury refused to charge any of the officers who shot her with murder or manslaughter. Even though it is documented that the policemen did not follow the right protocol during this invasion, they can still go live their lives freely, knowing they killed a woman while she was asleep in her home.
So many celebrities voiced their opinion on social media about the Breonna Taylor case, especially after the decision was made by the court. Many of the celebrities began to join the “Black Lives Matter” movement and started to protest as well. More protests began to start back up after the decision was made in Kentucky.
It does not make sense, and this is why the whole 50 states of America are marching and doing protest. The killing of our black people and their killers being set free has to stop. Black people are being slaughtered by the police without any remorse. Personally, the policemen should have gone to jail because they were at the wrong house, automatically shot someone coming in while she was asleep in her home, and they did not follow the order that their Chief gave them. In general, all policemen should be in training longer and learn how to not always shoot thoughtlessly. In some scenarios, the police feel so threatened that they shoot. However, they should actually look at their surroundings before pulling a trigger. Also, they have other weapons, including stun guns, tasers, tear gas, and batons. They don’t always have to pull out a gun. If these measures were in place, Breonna Taylor would still be alive today. If the world placed more value on the lives of black people, especially black women, Breonna Taylor would have received her due justice in court.
