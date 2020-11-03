The CDC has new holiday suggestions during the pandemic, with Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve just months away. They categorize large dinner parties as high-risk activities with people from various households and geographic locations, and as large indoor celebrations.
Halloween activities provided many safer ways to celebrate the holiday since the usual door-to-door style of trick-or-treating and costume parties are prohibited. Instead, opt for a virtual costume contest and have a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt in or near your home with immediate family members.
For Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the CDC recommends a small dinner with people living in the same household. The normal high volume of travel for the holiday raises the risk of COVID-19 contracting and spreading. Cooking and distributing food to needy family members while maintaining social distance, holding a virtual dinner with friends and family, and shopping online rather than after the holiday in the supermarket will all contribute to keep families safe and healthy this season.
