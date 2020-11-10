An Unconventional Presidential Election Year

With COVID-19 and a presidential election occurring at the same time, this year’s election resulted in numerous unusual events. The election cycle began with both presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, holding their perspective rallies. Some of which followed the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ (CDC) guidelines while others did not. This included limiting the amount of people that were allowed to attend each rally, a decrease in rallies, virtual rallies, and a new discussion topic: COVID-19. COVID-19 also resulted in the presidential debates following the CDC’s guidelines.
Each candidate, their families, and campaign teams were seated six feet or more apart. The only time they were in less distance was to greet each other. This year’s presidential debates were also unconventional in the fact that for the last debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the candidates’ microphones were muted during the first two-minutes of answering an initial question. This was done because of the increased amount of interruptions in the two candidates’ first debate by President Donald Trump.
These precursors to the actual election would not be the only unconventional part of the election. Once the election began, a large number of voters began to vote by mail, vote early, or participated in curbside voting. According to The Washington Examiner, over one hundred million people voted prior to November 3rd. This resulted in Donald Trump and his campaign team requesting from certain states, such as Pennsylvania, specific information such as were ballots were being stored and how they were being transported.
With some states not allowed to count ballots regardless of when they received them until election day, the results, especially in battle ground states, are taking a long time. This has resulted in many anxious voters.
Lastly, numerous stores are boarding their windows and doors as it is closer to the election results being released and a winner being chosen. Each political side believes stores are boarding up for different reasons. With many Republicans believing it is a result of the looting that occurred during the protest of the death of George Floyd, while Democrats believe it is a result of the increase fear of Donald Trump losing as he stated during a nationally aired debate that white supremacist group, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” Overall, 2020 has proven to be a rather unconventional year, and the presidential election did not sway from the peculiar theme of the year.
