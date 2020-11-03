Fall semester has not been what any could have expected, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, hurricanes, and the occasional tropical storms, it’s all too much. Under circumstances like these, it’s possible for family emergencies and things to come up where students have to be pulled away from school to focus on other pressing matters. In spite of 2020 coming with its own challenges, Southern University is doing what they can to remain flexible and responsive to those students who may be falling behind and can benefit from the pass/fail grading option.
The University has sent out a general email to students and faculty on how grading will be done for fall semester. All courses will be graded according to the normal grading system, and will be offered for further review until December 14, 2020. Students will be allowed to convert their A, B, or C grade to a Pass for all undergraduate courses.
For graduate students, any grade earned in a class with an A or B average will also be allowed the Pass option. According to the University in regards to dropping a class, “May elect to withdraw from a course (or courses) with the grade of “W”. The Withdrawn (W) grade is more appropriate for final grades of D or F for undergraduate courses.” “The withdrawn (W) is reserved for final grades of C, D, or F for graduate courses.” If students choose the pass/fail option for a class they will need to fill out an Electronic Request to Receive a Pass Grade Form and must be submitted to the Registrar’s office by December 18, 2020. For those wanting to withdraw from a course, undergraduate and graduate will need to complete the Covid-19 Electronic Request to Withdraw and submit to the registrar’s office by December 18, 2020.
