Have you ever acted as a parent and told a grown person what to do with themselves? I'm guessing your answer is most likely no and you minded your own business. Well, that is what the state of Louisiana needs to do.
Instead, they are out here passing amendments for women’s abortion rights. On November 3, 2020, Louisiana voters passed an amendment stating that the state constitution does not protect the right to an abortion, or the funding of an abortion.
About 65.5 percent of voters passed the amendment, while 35.5 percent of voters rejected it. I do not understand how anyone can feel comfortable making a decision for someone else that is not their problem and cannot relate to. Men especially, should not have a say so on this issue.
I think that it is weird for strangers to make decisions for each other. Choosing abortion is a woman’s right that should not be determined by the government. Abortions are the termination of a pregnancy, not a baby. A person’s age is calculated from his or hers birthdate, not when a child is being conceived.
Every person is not meant to be a parent, and ultimately, parenting is a lot of work. To do it well, it takes a good deal of money, patience, and mental health.
Well-timed pregnancies give children a healthier start in life. Women who receive abortions are less likely to suffer mental health problems than women denied abortions. Those that are denied abortions can feel more regret, and anger and less relief and happiness than women who had abortions.
Wanted babies are more likely to be welcomed into loving families that are financially and emotionally ready to receive them. If there is no legal abortion options, pregnant women may resort to unsafe illegal abortions. Access to legal, professionally performed abortions reduces maternal injury or death.
For some people abortion is the only way out of unplanned pregnancy. Many people who choose abortion don’t have the financial resources to support a child. A baby should not come into the world unwanted. Forcing pregnancies that are not wanted is not a good thing. Having a child is an important decision that requires consideration, preparation, and planning.
Unintended pregnancies could lead to maternal depression, low birth weight, and child abuse. Abortions are a positive social good and control the population. The lack of medical or educational services, and poverty are consequences of overpopulation. If abortions were unavailable, the population increase would get out of control.
Speaking of control, having a choice about their reproductive system, empowers women by giving them control over their own bodies. The preference of when and whether to have children, is key to a woman’s independence and ability to determine her future. It would be best for only women to be able to make decisions for themselves. Bringing a new life into the world is one of the most important decisions a person could make. The state of Louisiana had no business passing that abortion amendment and needs to stop hating on women. If a woman can’t manage her fertility, she can’t manage her life.
