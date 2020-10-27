I know by now that a lot of you are tired of hearing about COVID, wearing masks, and having to social distance and that you’re ready to go back to how things were before, where you could go out with friends or your boyfriend or girlfriend and have fun without worrying about getting sick. At this point in the pandemic where we can now go out, no one is stopping you from living your life. All we are asking is that you still think responsibly because someone is out here thinking that COVID is gone. While going through social media almost every day I am seeing people I know out in large gatherings with no masks and no social distancing, without a care in the world for their safety.
Look, I am not here to be a killjoy and tell you how to run your life. I’m just here as a reminder that until we are giving an effective and safe vaccine for the virus, you still have to think about what you are doing to keep up your health. Right now, in Louisiana, the number of COVID cases has reached 182 thousand cases with over fifteen thousand of those cases being here in Baton Rouge. People even though we’re in phase three, this is still a matter you need to take seriously. By this date October 23, Louisiana has experienced 5,799 deaths with the numbers still rising. The statistics have shown that a lot of these deaths are coming from the 18 to 27-year-old age range, our age range. Now before some of you all go to your social media talking about how I do not know what I am talking about, let it be clear that I am not here to play parent, I am here stating what I am seeing every day from people who continue to refuse to take COVID seriously. Just because scientists say that they are working on a vaccine does not mean it is here yet.
To those who are reading this right now, like me, you are a grown adult and can make your own decisions. You do not have to listen to what I am saying. All I am asking is that while you still go and hang out with family and friends, you still take the necessary precautions to remain safe. Like everyone else I have loved ones who I do not want to see get sick and die from COVID, and they feel the same about me. I want to see the COVID numbers go down just and get my normal life back just like you. But if you are constantly going out without a mask or keeping a six feet distance you can bet that the decrease in numbers is not going to happen anytime soon. So, I am asking you please if you are going out, think smart, and make a responsible decision. When you are making these safe decisions regarding COVID you are helping to lower the numbers, and you are helping everyone move one step closer to returning to a life before COVID.
