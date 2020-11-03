We can all agree that COVID has robbed us all of an amazing Homecoming. With this in mind, here are some of the things that can still put you in that Homecoming mood.
For starters, you can start by making a playlist of all of your favorite homecoming songs, as it’s bound to get you in the spirit. You may also find some older songs that you may have forgotten.
Also, you can never underestimate the effect of getting a small group of friends together and cooking or watching old football games from last season. The nostalgia of it all will give you that much-needed vibe.
Then there’s the essential activity of cooking outside under a tent. Nothing says homecoming quite like driving over the hump and seeing all the tailgating tents posted up, with smoke from the grills pouring from under them. At home, cooking outside with a small group of family and friends can make up for what we’ve lost this non-homecoming year. Load up the homecoming playlist as background music and start boiling some food.
And don’t forget the drinks! Now if you’re underage, don’t drink; it’s not responsible and very dangerous. If you are of age, drink responsibly and make sure to call an Uber if you can’t drive home.
Lastly, tagging pictures and videos of students having homecoming their way can help cement some memories in the colorful story of the 2020 school year. Hopefully come 2021 we’ll have two homecomings to make up for not having a homecoming on The Yard this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.