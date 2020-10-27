Halloween is the time of year that people buy tons of candy, get creative with their costumes, carve pumpkins, and decorate their homes. I personally have never been a big Halloween fan, but that is only because when I was a kid, my parents called it the “devil’s holiday.” This year, things are extremely different.
We are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with cases rising every day. Is it really worth it to be celebrating Halloween under these circumstances? Spending money on a costume and party to risk catching the coronavirus? I do not think so.
However, although we still have a deadly disease going around, people are still going to celebrate the holiday. To that end, I have a few ideas to celebrate Halloween while still following CDC guidelines.
The first one is throwing a virtual costume contest. People could log in on Zoom and the best costume could win a virtual gift card or something of that nature. My second idea is having a small scary movie night with less than ten people. You and your friends could play spooky games and watch horror movies in the comfort of someone’s home. Pumpkin carving is also super fun and you can get creative with it.
If you must throw a party, you can throw an outdoor Halloween party and require people to wear masks that go with their costumes. These are just a few ideas to help people celebrate while staying safe.
The reason why I feel as if Halloween is not worth celebrating is because it is a commercialized holiday. It is a capitalist scheme to get consumers to purchase candy, costumes, and decorations. Americans spend millions of dollars on this Holiday every year. Why? Halloween candy is the same as regular candy, just with different wrapping.
People buy costumes to wear once and more than likely never use again, because they will want a new one next year. The decorations are just a waste of money that could be used towards something more practical. Although Halloween parties are fun, they are the same as regular parties. Plus with all of the craziness going on in this world in 2020, I would be afraid to go trick or treating, because people can tamper with the candy meant for children.
Halloween does not really celebrate anything, and people do not get the day off from work and school. It is just another way people waste their hard-earned money.
My suggestion to those that choose to go out in big crowds on Halloween is to make sure you wear a mask and wash your hands. Try not to go around anyone that is high-risk for a while after the big parties. Make sure you go out with people you trust, because crazy people come out on this night. Do not drink and drive, and if you must drink, you should have a designated driver. Do not eat too much candy because it is bad for your teeth and your overall health.
