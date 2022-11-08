In today’s society, many people have the ability to use free speech on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc. However, some people have been using free speech as a way to communicate it seems any and every thought that pops into their heads.
One rapper, in particular, has been canceled for saying a couple of questionable comments about the George Floyd incident and against the Jewish community. None other than Kanye West was removed from all of his social media platforms and his partnerships with other companies, such as Adidas. The reason this is happening is because he said that George Floyd, who was murdered by police, died from a “fentanyl overdose”, and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck.” Why would he say that when there is obviously footage of the cop kneeling on George Floyd’s neck? Kanye really deserved what is coming to him for an accusation such as this one. It’s like he wants to piss off a bunch of people with his lack of knowledge of the incidents. Honestly, it seems as if he said that on purpose just to get a reaction out of the public. Because of his comment on the George Floyd incident, Floyd’s sister is suing Kanye for 250 million dollars.
This doesn’t just stop with Floyd. Weeks later, West made another comment attacking Jewish people. He said, “I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew(ish) also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
In my opinion, it seems there was always bad blood between Kanye and the Jewish community, which is clearly seen in the tweet. However, to plan a death threat against the entire Jewish community is ridiculous, especially after everything they had to go through back in World War II. Not only that, but making the death threat just makes Kanye look ignorant and very childish, so it’s understandable as to why he was removed from his partnerships and social media platforms or, as we like to say, canceled. Kanye West deserved to get canceled for his controversial comments about George Floyd and the Jewish community. In the words of West’s popular song, “Oh, when it all, it all falls down.”
