Out of State Learning Experience

Going to a historically black college is one of the best decisions I could have ever possibly made. When I got accepted to Southern and ended up visiting the campus on my HBCU Tour, I just knew it could be my home away from home.
Staying in California was not an option for me. My aunt went to Grambling, so I watched her journey of being away and finding herself. I wanted to go to school out of state so bad, because I knew I would get a better experience and out of my comfort zone. As soon as I arrived at Southern, my point was proved and I was brought out of my shell. There were so many cultures that I discovered and had never seen. My eyes were wide opened and amazed at how much energy these young black students had in them.
I love being an out of state student and seeing different things that I don’t see at home. Every semester I look forward to living on campus and being away from Cali. Last Spring, our semester was cut short because of the Coronavirus popping out and taking over the world. Although I love visiting home, I was devastated by the fact that we had to stay longer than expected.
From March to August, there was non stop boredom for me. All I was wishing for is to be back on campus in Louisiana away from California. I had spent more than enough quality time with each family member. It was time for me to get back to school.
When I got the news that Southern would be allowing students to come back on campus for the Fall semester I was ecstatic. My whole family, especially my mom was praying on my downfall to not go back because they were scared of me being at risk to COVID. After struggling to cope with doing school online at home, I knew it would be better for me to be back on campus learning in person. But boy, was I wrong. As soon as I got back to Southern I thought, “What did I just get myself into?”
Usually campus life is the best, but this semester has not been so great. Nothing is the same anymore and campus just looks dead.
It feels like so many things from my daily life are missing. The dining halls aren’t hitting like they used to. We have to depend on Dunn for dinner every single day instead of Mayberry also being open. Things are just weird.
There’s no more Pretty Wednesdays and pageants to look forward to. We don’t get to hear the Human Jukebox play. All events are being held online which is just whack. Checkpoints are worse than they already were, and don’t even get me started on these virtual classes, where some professors are not even teaching right.
All of my classes that were in person were switched to online, so everything has been feeling confusing and pointless to me. Every day I think about giving up and being at home. Maybe when sports come back, my school spirit will be lifted. Things have not been too great for the freshmen on campus. This semester has been only giving them half the college experience. I appreciate Southern for trying to protect us students, but I really hope next Spring can get back somewhat normal like things used to be.
