2020 has definitely been a hell of year. With a pandemic, World War III memes, and a highly intense political presidential election approaching there has actually been some amazing music come out of this year. I honestly did not believe Lil Baby was the artist that was taking 2020 by storm but upon looking at some of hits and opening my social media timeline this morning he continues to release hits after hits.
Based on Nielsen Music 2020 mid- year report, it still states that hip hop is America’s biggest and most influential genre. Upon looking at their mid-year report I was able to get some insight on what sales were the highest instead of going based on popularity.
The top 10 songs based on digital sales and streams are songs such as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” which held the number 6 spot and Doja Cat’s “Say So” single that landed the number 4 spot on charts. Both songs became social media hits on other platforms like Tik Tok and gained popularity. But we aren’t talking about popularity we’re discussing numbers and ratings right now. Based on sales and ratings Roddy Rich’s “The Box” held the number 1 spot on charts.
So, what makes Lil Baby seem like he is leading and having the best 2020 musically?
I believe it is him dominating the charts with continuous hits after hits this entire year. For example, I open my feed this morning and I see Lil Baby featuring on the song “Pardon” with rapper T.I. I think he has definitely cracked the code of staying relevant and it has proved himself right by the following he has and continues to gain over the years.
With his earlier hits “Yes Indeed” and “Drip Too Hard” are songs that we know and love and continue to put on repeat. I think with Lil Baby being quiet for year and then releasing a defining project added with the continuous collaborative projects his songs will continue to chart.
Another factor I had to consider was Lil Baby’s growth. Some do not consider the number and figures of how well someone is doing but base it off of seeing how far someone has come and what they have gained through life. With Lil Baby’s music career seemingly to grow crazily after a couple months many. At one point in time there was video circulating of Lil Baby performing at a college concert pre-COVID and the crowd did not know any of his lyrics and did not really actively participate with him. Despite the dead engagement you see giving 110% in his performance. I think that factor of his determination and the struggle of continuously trying until he made is something a lot of fans could relate to. Him being transparent in songs about the racial injustice that is evident in our society today and “being on the front lines” lends a hand into the gained popularity and attraction he gets.
Or let us not forget when he came to Southern for our own Homecoming concert, despite not getting paid. I think that showed to others his true devotion to his fans and that it was bigger than the money.
So, when I look at the pieces of the puzzle, I actually had persuaded myself to think that Lil Baby did dominate 2020. Even his songs too becoming social media hits played a role in my decision making to say in my opinion, Lil Baby deserves his credit and is dominating 2020 with his popularity, devotion, and songs.
Will he continue to have 2020 on lock for these next 3 months and do the same in the year 2021? I think that is something we are all waiting to see. Who will hold that number 1 spot and how will they do it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.