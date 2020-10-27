Why do I, a curly haired black woman, have to wear my hair “down” every day for work in 2020? My hair is my crown, my hair is my confidence. If my hair makes you uncomfortable, it’s because you’re intimidated by the power it holds. I’m sorry, were you insulting me? I couldn’t hear you through the thickness of my coils and curls.
Still, in 2020 we face discrimination in the work place. Months ago I took my blackness and my brilliance and started working at a place where the women must be pretty. The women must be clean, polished, and attractive.
I accepted the required hairstyle when I was hired, but now my eyes have quite a different view. I was okay until I saw my “not so colorful” co-workers wearing their hair in ponytails and half up half down styles.
As the new girl on the block, I thought maybe I missed something in training. I thought to myself, “I didn’t know we could wear our hair up.” Turns out I wasn’t so included in “we.” I asked my manager if my puff was an acceptable style and was told “no.” As long as I was a server inside of the building my hair had to be down, but only by serving on the restaurant patio would I be able to wear my hair in a ponytail.
This requirement seemed fair until I realized that I wouldn’t know what section of tables I would be serving until the moment my shift started. Therefore, I must wear my hair down everyday, just in case I don’t get a patio section.
Besides dsicrimination in management, the customers can also be quite rude. I pretend to smile as I observe the disappointment in their faces when they notice that a black curly haired girl will be serving them. They try to be nice but I can always tell when the kindness is not authentic. However, it’s cool! I won’t allow their discomfort to knock me down. Like I said, my presence holds power!
My hair holds weight, my hair is loud, and my hair is big. My hair is mine, so I should be able to wear it my way. Discrimination in 2020 is lame. Don’t be lame.
