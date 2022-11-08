A Royal Awakening:Long Live The Queens

In the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union’s Cotillion Ballroom, SGA President, Carlos Brister, made a statement during the Senate meeting. “We remain committed to support each other and working together to resist violence and any inhumane acts,” Brister declares. Sydney Cuillier, the former Miss Sophomore, spoke out on her treatment in Student Government Association and her alleged abuse from Miss Junior, Sydney LaFleur publicly on Twitter. The former queen disclosed that she has been harrassed and stalked by Sydney LaFleur and her friend Alexa Issac for a period of time to the point she filed restraining orders on the two women.
In Ms. Cuillier’s tweet, she expresses, “Southern University has done absolutely nothing to protect me…I’m tired. I’m drained, and for my sake mentally I cannot do this anymore. I’m done. Miss Sophomore signing out.”
According to Southern University’s SGA Constitution, a in order for a member of SGA to be impeached the elected or appointed officer has to disregard his or her duties, commit acts that will harm the safety of the Student Body and doesn’t positively reflect the University, violate the Student Code of Conduct, and/or negligence in Constitutional procedure.
On October 13th there was a Senate meeting for the hearing of LaFleur to discuss whether she should be censored as Miss Junior. The yays won, and LaFleur started her censorship for two weeks, starting October 14th, until the next hearing, in which her impeachment would be decided on.
In addition to this, The Southern Digest revisited the Southern University and A&M College Student Code of Conduct. The Student Code of Conduct regulates students’ negligence and explains the procedures in which students are expected to behave on and off campus. There are three Code Offenses with different severities and consequences attached to each. Code One Offenses in the Code of Conduct includes, but isn’t limited to: academic dishonesty, such as cheating and plagiarism, hazing, harassment, and bullying. However, at this time, it is still unclear of any investigations or results determined in this matter by the Administration at this time.
A student on Twitter replied to a tweet Carlos Brister made during the situation regarding Cuillier stepping down has since deleted that states, “I just feel like he got so much to say when it’s a fight on campus…being real messy but when it’s about SGA he wanna say ‘why bring it to the media’”. Brister responds, “I never said it was a problem, I love that students are using their platforms to advocate. If you have any further concerns my DMs are open.”
Miss Senior, Taylor Gauthier, and Miss Freshman, Aurieonne Lopez, spoke out on Twitter as well about their treatment. “ I love southern university with ALL my heart but I will not keep smiling for pictures and supporting my school on game days when students are not being treated with proper respect or dignity they deserve,” Miss Senior voices. She goes on, “I did not want us to have to come to social media at all with this. We avoided it for as long as possible but enough is enough.”
“Us as the Royal Queens of Southern University are angry! We sat with grace as QUEENS waiting for justice to come out of this situation. Now that we haven’t been heard, they finna see us and feel us,” Ms. Lopez vocalizes. She continues on to say, “Y’all want us to just be the face and not the voice too? Wrong queens boo.”
The accused LaFleur, nor Briana Hall, the 92nd Miss Southern, did not speak out about the situation on or off social media. Cuillier’s tweet went viral with over 16 thousand likes and 3,189 retweets. Students and common tweeters have seen this situation unfold as well and had their own opinions.
One regular tweeter commented under Cuillier’s tweet telling her to “ deal with this off of social [media].” Another student expressed herself underneath the same tweet saying, “Are you being serious?? This is the narrative you’re going with like you’re completely innocent?? Okay Syd…like you also didn’t egg on the situation.”
There were many opinions and Twitter Spaces made for students to speak their mind on the situation, whether good, bad, or pure confusion. Most students and common people offered their support to the queens saying they “stand with the Queens” and that they were proud of them. It was also seen at the FAMU game Saturday against SU, Miss Southern, Miss Senior, and Miss Freshman walked the track with their respective escorts, as a unit.
As known by The Southern Digest, the story is still unfolding daily. Miss Junior still has her duties and currently still serves on the Court.
Be sure to check in with the Southern DIGEST for more updates.
