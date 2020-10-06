Carrying on the Legacy: The Next Class of C100 Black Women of SU

On September 23, 2020, 34 young women were inducted to the Collegiate 100 Black Women of Southern University and A&M College via Instagram and Facebook Live. For the past five years, they have been upholding this great legacy of sisterhood. The Collegiate 100 Women of Southern University organization is devoted to creating leaders, providing opportunities to empower, to improve the quality of life for women and to influence development at all levels of society. While accomplishing the objectives of the organization, the Collegiate 100 Women of Southern University is fully committed to displaying transformational actions for women that will give a power shift to motivate women to take action and achieve their goals.
The objectives of the Collegiate 100 Women of Southern University are to supply professional mentoring for the members, serve as mentors and role models for the youth in the community, as well as to issue programs for leadership and fellowship development. They also establish entrepreneurship and business initiatives to increase the financial independence of the women, form new and creative advantages that positively impact women, and increase collaborations with organizations of similar missions and influence. With COVID-19 impacting this semester as much as it has, things took unexpected turns for the newest members of the Collegiate 100 Women of Southern University, with more than a few noting how the road was not easy.
Kelsey Perine, the Vice President of C100 said, “It was extremely difficult to have an induction during COVID. We wanted the young ladies to be able to have the same experience as the clusters before them because they deserved it, but we had to ensure that we could do it in the safest way possible. Our President, Samiria Shields, made extra sure of that with her planning and ability to come up with a set up that would allow for that experience safely. She pushed really hard for us to have and the executive committee and myself followed suit. We experienced a lot of hiccups but she was able to get it done for our new inductees.” Perine and Shields are both Fall 2018 inductees, and according to Perine, that history between the two has made working together in sync all the more efficient in a situation where nothing has been the same as it would normally be.
Just being inducted into the organization in the Spring 2020, Tayler Trahan had this to say about her own induction process, as well as her own experiences during her time as member have been tested by COVID-19. “I joined because I wanted to surround myself with other young black women who want to make a mark on campus and in the world. If you surround yourself with greatness you’re destined to be great! The induction process was definitely something to remember. We started back on March 1, 2020. I had the opportunity to learn from 33 other women. I have a different relationship with each of my sisters. It’s all a learning process. This cluster “34 ACTS” is truly something special. We like to say Corona tried to stop us but we had to set the tone. I learned that I am stronger than I thought. A lot of obstacles were thrown my way but I will always persevere. Consistency is key. I always remember the saying “Delayed not Denied” and that’s for anything in life.”
Fellow Spring 2020 inductee Natchez Stanton asserted, “I joined C100 because I’ve always admired their community service as well as their bond for sisterhood is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m very happy I’ve got the opportunity to join such a great organization. I learned a lot about myself. How to be a more confident woman, how to trust people, and how to brainstorm quickly. I have definitely become a more virtuous woman.”
The induction process is a different experience from where it was before, but according to the new inductees, it was worth it and very much of a time in the end.
