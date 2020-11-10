With the coronavirus pandemic occurring, the Housing Department saw a decrease in the number of residential students. This raises the question of whether or not students who opted not to live on campus this fall will be here this spring?
According to Tracie Abraham, the Executive Director of Student Services and Residential Life University Apartments, “…the number of residential students is expected to increase next semester.” In a typical school year, the number of residential students decreases in the spring due to a decrease in student enrollment. Due to the decrease of residential students this Fall however, Abraham is hoping for a three to five percent increase in the number of residential students.
With the hope of having an increase in students living on campus, the Housing Department is considering revising the COVID-19 regulations for Spring. The new policies have yet to be approved by the housing department’s transition team, so Abraham could not say for certain if there would be new regulations. However, she does believe the new regulations will be approved and shared with students once they move out for the Fall semester. Abraham expressed that, “Overall, the students did an excellent job following COVID-19 regulations for the Fall semester and should continue to do so for the Spring semester.”
Usually students who have moved out of their dorms are expected to come back for the second semester. However, the original information released to students stated “…all resident’s belongings should be removed from the room, bathroom, and common areas at the time of check-out.” When asked about the statement, Abraham shares that it is so each of the individual rooms in the dormitories can be properly sanitized to rid of COVID-19, and any other germs that may be lingering in the dormitory rooms. To ensure that any of the student’s property is damaged during sanitation, the Housing Department is requesting that all residential students move their personal belongings from their dormitory rooms, even though some students can expect to be living in the same dormitory rooms when they arrive back to campus in the Spring.
Originally, students who could not move their belongings out of their dormitory rooms could reach out to the housing department. They would be instructed to place all their belongings in crates and then place these crates on top of their beds. They were also instructed to strip their bed of all linen before placing the crates on top. On November 4, 2020, the Residential and Housing Department released updated information letting all residential students know that if necessary, they are permitted to leave items in their dormitory closets. However, they are expected to supply a lock to be placed on the closet. All items that cannot be stored in the closet are expected to be stored in bins that have a lid and can be placed on the bed. No linen is to be left on the bed, and no items can be on the floor.
