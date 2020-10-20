EndSARS, #EndSWAT: Youth Rise Against Police Brutality in Nigeria

On October 3rd, disturbing footage of a young man being gunned to death by a SARS officer in Ughelli, Nigeria found its way onto social media platform Twitter. Between October 9 and 11th, approximately 28 million tweets accumulated to give a message in response to this incident: #ENDSARS. Since then, citizens across Nigeria have formed protests against SARS, prompting calls for groups disandment by Nigerian officials for the 4th time. In order to understand the events as of now, the nature of SARS itself must first be understood.
Formed in 1992 by former police commissioner Simeon Danladi Midenda, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a unit of the Nigerian Police Force dedicated to combating crimes such as car theft, robbery among various other things. Since its conception, however, SARS has been heavily condemned for accusations of human rights violations and abuse, both by its own citizens as well as by global organizations.
In another case, the CLO reports that police in Port Harcourt chained the hands and feet of detainee Madufuro Igwe, suspended him upside down from a ceiling fan, and flogged him with motorbike brake wire. These accounts can also be found in the current era, as evidence in the report addressing SARS from Amnesty International. “They brought a plain sheet and asked me to sign,” recollected an anonymous fuel attendant taken into custody by SARS in 2015. “When I signed it, they told me I have signed my death warrant...They asked me if I knew how many people died there. They said that if I die, my blood will never be on their hands. [The man was hung horizontally from a pole, bounded] My body ceased to function. I went limp. The IPO (Investigating Police Officer) came at intervals and told me to speak the truth. I lost consciousness. When I was about to die they took me down and poured water on me to revive me. They brought people from the cell to carry me inside the cell. I was detained for two weeks.”
This condemnation has only intensified, leading to the current #ENDSARS movement and protests led by Nigerian youth in resistance of the organization. Uproar has formed within past weeks, as SARS is accused of killing protestors such as Ikechukwu Ilohamauzo, Jimoh Isiaka, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo. The organization has claimed no responsibility in these deaths, claiming that they only used tear gas around the latter three victims and that Ilohamauzo was killed by protestors, going as far as to arrest 3 protestors for the alleged crime.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) provides evidence to invalidate this, “[There was an] investigation that included a video purporting to show police officers dragging bodies into an armored personnel carrier after the shooting...Police in Surulere claim that Ilohamauzo was killed by a stray bullet from protesters who they say also shot and killed a police officer during an attack on the police station...Videos have since surfaced online, however, that purport to show that the officer fell to the ground after a burst of fire from his colleagues... Human Rights Watch has not seen any evidence indicating that protesters were armed or firing on the crowd.” said HRW on their website.
Among Nigerian youth, the collective resistance is intensifying, with social media allowing a space to share stories of abuse by SARS and methods of community organizing. As a senior here at Southern University and a native of Baton Rouge, Joy Chibuzo recognizes the importance of showing solidarity with the youth. “It’s disheartening because I hate to see my country in such a state, even though it’s needed because of the corruption and poor governance that has lay waste for generations. It’s also uplifting to see my generation fighting against everything we were groomed to believe. We are taught to submit and ‘respect’ our elders and those in authority even if they are doing the wrong thing. I’m glad that this is the generation that will do away with that belief.”
Although SARS has been disbanded and replaced by SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), Chibuzo still believes the global issue of police brutality will require much more radical changes, and will require support from all. “In America, unfortunately, we are targeted for the color of our skin,” she expresses. “In Nigeria, the youth are targeted for what they have. Nonetheless, it’s police brutality. Police everywhere should be abolished, there’s no reforming it...People who are not Nigerian can show support by educating themselves on the issue, then making as much noise about it as possible. Retweeting and reposting anything with the #EndSARS or #EndSWAT or #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria hashtags brings attention to the cause.”
