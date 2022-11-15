Defenders of the Bluff: Jags Dominate Delta Devils in Home Finale

It was Senior Night at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the stands were filled with future Jaguar prospects for SU Preview Day and adoring families of SU seniors. It was a great day to be a Jaguar; the Southern University Jaguars had one thing on the line which was an undefeated record at home.
The game got off to somewhat of a slow start with Southern scoring only one touchdown in the first quarter. That touchdown pass from quarterback, BeSean McCray to sophomore, tight end, Gregory Perkins seemed to light a fire under the Jags after those first eleven minutes of gameplay.
Unfortunately, McCray was taken off the field shortly after that pass-play due to an injury. The details of that injury are undisclosed at this time. That meant it was time for Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel, a graduate student and returning quarterback for Southern. McDaniel rose to the occasion and his teammates were more than elated to see him back on the field.
McDaniel was essentially benched behind McCray all season and as Coach Eric Dooley says, “Bubba has shown more poise and leadership than anyone can think of.” Dooley continued “he stepped up to the plate and got the job done.”
McDaniel was asked if he felt he was the forgotten guy all season during the post-game conference after the win over Mississippi Valley. McDaniel declined and said, “It’s my job to stay ready so I never have to get ready.” McDaniel is all about execution, “We take what we learn in practice and make sure it translates on the field.”
McDaniel and the Jags were able to maintain defensive gameplay with the majority of the freshman and sophomores playing for the game. Coach Dooley stated “It was important to allow the seniors to enjoy the fruits of their labor. It was good to see some of the younger players get out there and have opportunities.
The Jags came out and got the job done, winning 27-7, with some minor hiccups. The players were critical of their gameplay. Everyone was on the same page by stating “This win was not Jaguar football.” However, they were happy to end with a winning season. Last year's record was 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The Jags were able to turn that around in one season.
Although the team had Dooley wasn’t particularly happy with the “little things” as he says, penalties, missed tackles, and just execution of plays that could have been better. Coach Dooley was ultimately elated with the fact that the Jaguars have executed a winning season. SU currently sits as the third seed in the west division of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with an overall record of 6-4 and 4-3 in the conference.
The Jags' hopes for a SWAC championship game are pretty bleak at this point in the season. Southern would need Prairie View and Texas Southern to lose for them to gain a slot for the championship game. However, they do have the Bayou Classic to look forward to next week in New Orleans. Both Head coaches Hue Jackson of Grambling and Eric Dooley Southern will make their debut as they fight for bragging rights to break the tie of wins between the schools.
It will be an interesting matchup to see, and Mr. Taylor and the Human Jukebox are ready to take on the Grambling World Fame Marching Band as well. It will be a battle that no one wants to miss! Stay tuned to southerndigest.com for all Bayou classic coverage coming! Jaguar Nation see you at the Superdome! Geaux Jags!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.