A race to the finish: SULC hosts 2020 Mayoral Debate

With November 3 fast approaching, the candidates vying for Baton Rouge’s Mayor-Presidency were invited to attend a virtual town hall debate on Zoom this past Thursday. This event was hosted by the Southern University Law Center Student Bar Association. The town hall featured appearances from five of the seven candidates: Democrat Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Independent candidate Eric Guirard, Democrat Representative Denise Marcelle, Republican candidate Jordan Piazza, and Republican Councilman Matt Watson.
With the debate being just under 90 minutes long, candidates were given two minutes to answer featured questions submitted by members of the community about three topics: the environmental and health impact of the chemical plants on residents, the lack of businesses, restaurants, and grocery stores in the North Baton Rouge area, and Baton Rouge’s high crime rate and police issues. With the candidates representing a variety of different political ideas and philosophies, their answers to the various topics highlighted Baton Rouge’s unique political landscape.
On the topic of crime and policing, the general consensus from the candidates present was that there needs to be more community interaction with the police. Every candidate mentioned a need to get officers out of cars and onto the streets, interacting with the community and showing a willingness to work with and for the community.
Soon the candidates were asked for their views concerning the chemical plants. These responses were directly in line with their political affiliation. Mayor-President Broome stated, “We have to move towards making sure that our environmental agenda is holistic for our entire city.” Councilman Watson said, “I moved to [introduce a tax exemption/break for companies who] reduce their emissions beyond what was required of them to do by law.” As the candidates continued on the views on this topic got significantly more diverse.
Candidate Piazza asserted his view of the subject by stating, “For a long time now, the petroleum chemical industry has been a very big factor in the economy in Baton Rouge…if we don’t give them the support that they need, they will pick and leave to other states.”
Following him, Representative Marcelle spoke her piece, commenting, “We need to hold them accountable for the EPA guidelines currently in place. We have to make sure people are communicated with [when there is a leak.] …Yes, Exon is a big taxpayer here, but there are citizens who live around there that we must protect as well.” This section of the debate concluded with Candidate Guirard, who stated that “Back in the day, [North Baton Rouge] was a middle-class area and the plants were still there, so we need to transform it back to that.”
The third topic brought strong commitments from all the candidates about transforming the North Baton Rouge area and bringing new business, particularly a grocery store, to the area. The area has suffered from a lack of economic development and is often described as a food desert.
The townhall did suffer from the typical Zoom issues, but the event served as an opportunity for students to get involved. In a year that’s more than likely going to have the single largest voter turnout, especially for younger voters, events like these show that young people are serious about getting involved. The moderator for the night, Bakari Garvey, ended the night with an encouraging message to get involved and vote on November 3, saying “It’s more important than ever to get students and the community involved. Your vote matters, so get out and vote.”
