Football Preview: Can the Jaguars make a solid run in 2020?

Spring football is something all of us are looking forward to in 2021. After a crazy 2020 with no football or any other sports in the SWAC, the Jaguars will pursue victory in the SWAC Championship game once again, and in Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl. Until then, it is crucial to see what the Jags have lost, players that returned and the improvements needed to be made.
The quarterback for the Jags has always been the focal point for essential positions, but also reveals the team’s Achilles heel. Skeptics feel that past quarterback errors are the reason why the Jags were twice bested by an Alcorn-shaped hurdle on the road to SWAC championship victory.
All of it can’t be blamed on the quarterback however, especially when a team has an offensive line that stands up the opposing team’s defensive line. Giving your quarterback time in the pocket helps, but offense has to answer that call consistently.
The defensive line knows how to create pressure that was needed in key moments, which was something Jags did well last season and are looking to continue this upcoming season. The secondary has some things to work on in order to be a lot more effective at not allowing any huge plays in the air.
The Jag’s linebackers seek improvement all around, but particularly against the run and missed tackles. Special teams have to garner more success this year than anywhere on the team. While giving the offense good field position helps the odds, kickers need to improve as well. There are games where it can come down to a field goal, the last thing anyone needs is an unreliable kicker.
Overall, Jaguars will be in that top bracket again come the playoffs; the plays and situations Coach Odums puts his team in to win will be the saving grace for the team. Executing plays and playing our game will lead SU to the winner’s circle where we belong.
