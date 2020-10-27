Mo’ Fo’ Sho’; SU Alumni named Robert Woods Johnson Clinical Scholar

Named after one of the famous industrialists from the mid-19th century who founded the international corporation Johnson and Johnson, the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation is a national leadership program that connects a variety of medical minds from around the country in an attempt to share knowledge and address complex health problems.
Following his stint on the Bluff, Dr. Maurice Sholas attended Harvard University and expressed the different perspective that he had of the moment, noting his goals to become a medical professional as well as his own doubts, considering that he’d be the first in his family to achieve such an accomplishment.
“I knew that I wanted to go to medical school, but the whole process was a bit new to me [because I’m a first-generation graduate],” said Dr. Sholas in regards to his perspective on getting into one of the best medical schools in the world following his graduation at Southern.
Following his time at Harvard, Sholas received a Ph.D. in neuroscience as he began the steps to starting his own practice, which he would eventually do in 2005 as he established Sholas’ Medical Consulting in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to Sholas, it was all of these experiences that made his most recent achievement as a Robert Woods Johnson Clinical Scholar. The RWJ Clinical Scholar is an honor awarded to the most skilled doctors in their field to denote a leadership role within the medical community.
“It shows that you can do great things for yourself, but it’s also that you can do that while bringing my long time colleague along with you. So in that regard, it’s not just me, but all of us are Clinical Scholars [from my point of view],” said Dr. Sholasin of his initial feelings on receiving the honor and what it specifically meant to him as a long time practitioner in his field.
Sholas mentioned how the benefits that come with the Clinical Scholarship have allowed him to hire more black professionals while also providing additional funding for future projects through his company. According to Sholas, having the ability to put more black professionals in the medical field is one of the primary goals he had when he began his own practice more than a decade and a half ago.
“Being competitive in this field is a must, and it comes in layers. [During the application process], there were well over one hundred applicants who were also aiming for the same things,” said Sholas regarding the application process and mindset he maintained as a whole.
According to Sholas, he believes that this award is proof for those still attempting to establish themselves in their field that hard work does pay off, and the results can be whatever you want them to be if you are willing to put in the work.
