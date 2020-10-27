Building off of last season’s successful run, both coaches and players on Southern’s men’s basketball team have expressed their hopes to capture the elusive SWAC championship. Last season the Jags were able to finish their season on a winning streak ending with a win against Prairie View. Their streak notably reached eight straight games as they took the SWAC by storm.
Like the rest of the NCAA m, their season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. This season however, they will look to build upon last season’s foundation of success. Coach Sean Woods spoke to the newfound veterancy of his team, noting that, “We have most of those guys back from last year that understand and have gone through it.”
Coach Woods also mentions that having those players back makes it easier to acclimate the new recruits. Going into this season, Southern brings back eleven returning players from last season’s roster with an additional five new recruits.
Woods gave a vote of absolute confidence to his latest recruits. “They have an opportunity to really make their mark early.” With the loss of seniors Amel Kuljuhovic and Darius Williams, the new recruits will have some sizable shoes to fill.
Coach Woods was unfazed by the notion, stating how, “All five of them at their positions, they bring something different to the team that we didn’t have last year.” According to Woods, the pandemic has changed the road for the Jaguars but not the destination.
Many sports were forced to cancel seasons and workouts once the pandemic struck, with Woods pointing out how big of a factor that summer workouts are.
“What makes us successful is summertime workouts and things like that,” Coach Woods commented. That loss of time left the Jags with very little time to build chemistry and skill. Fortunately, the coach looked at the loss of time from an optimistic point of view, stating that “The good thing is nobody in the SWAC was able to work out and we have more veteran players.”
According to Woods, those returning veterans will have the role to set the tone for the season. The Jaguars will look to start the year off right on November 25 against Iowa State, with an eye toward conference play on January 2 against Prairie View A&M.
