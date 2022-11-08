Season Opener, No Turning Back: Jaguar Basketball is officially underway

Southern University Men’s Basketball team started their season off with an exhibition game against the Tougaloo Tigers at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jags, of course, look to take nobody lightly and dominate in hopes of winning a championship. Last year, the team had a great season up until the end with a heartbreaking loss against Grambling. However, the Jags have learned from it and are ready to take on this upcoming season. Head coach, Sean Woods spoke on last season's exit, “We stopped shooting the ball, defensively we stayed with it… I guess it happened for a reason. These guys are so hungry. We left something on the table last year. We can’t let that happen again.” The Jags were predicted to come in third place this year, but based on Coach Woods he wants more.
The game against Tougaloo had a slow beginning, but once the Jags found their touch, it was no stopping them. Southern went on to shoot 51.5% compared to Tougaloo’s 30.2% from the field. The entire game Southern had the shooting advantage even with sending Tougaloo to the free throw line several times.
Defensively, Southern gave the Tigers a run for their money inside and outside the paint. The guys were indeed locked in. Perhaps, a little too locked in. The Jags were pretty foul-heavy this game, “We fouled too much because we were too excited,” says Coach Woods.
Top scorers for the game included graduate guard Bryson Etienne with 16, graduate guard Brion Whitley (15), and senior Dre’Shawn Allen (13). Top rebounders included new junior forward Festus Ndumanya (7), senior guard P.J. Byrd (4), redshirt forward Terrell Williams Jr. (4), new junior forward Jalen Reynolds (4), new junior forward Jaronn Wilkens (4), and sophomore guard Gavin Harris (4).
Overall, the boys held it together. They locked in as a team and found ways to work with each other. The team has a few new faces, but everyone seems to be meshing well for the beginning of the season. Lyons says it’s a fresh feeling with all the new faces, and everyone has the same goals.
Redshirt senior, Southern University Guard, Tyrone Lyons shared his expectations for this season, “It’s a special season…what we left on the table last year. What we’re looking to do this year. That’s to win a championship.”
It is still very early in the season to determine anything, but what we can say is that the Jags are prepared for what’s to come. They are still finding their niche and identity as a team and know that every day and every game is a learning opportunity. “It was a great first night offensively and defensively, but we still have a ways to go,” says Woods. Let's continue to support our Jags. Their next home game is November 28 vs. Champion Christian at 6:30 P.M. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
